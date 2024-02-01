KCR Takes Oath As MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday took oath as the member of state Assembly.

In his first public appearance after suffering hip fracture in December, he came to Assembly premises and took oath as the MLA.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar administered the oath.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was seen walking into the Assembly building with the help of a walking stick. The BRS leader was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar.

A large number of BRS leaders had gathered in Assembly premises to greet the BRS supremo.

KCR could not attend the first session of the new Assembly held in December as he was bed-ridden after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Barring KCR, all the MLAs took oath during the session.

After ruling Telangana for nearly 10 years, the BRS lost power to the Congress in the elections held on November 30. It could win 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

KCR had contested from two Assembly seats. He retained Gajwel seat but was defeated in Kamareddy.

The BRS chief suffered a hip fracture due to a fall at his farmhouse at Erravelli in Siddipet district on December 8. The same day, he underwent hip replacement surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad.

KCR has been taking rest since he was discharged from the hospital on December 15.

--IANS

ms/vd