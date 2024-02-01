UAE banks reveal major increase in 2023 profits

(MENAFN) The combined net profits of 10 Emirati banks listed on the local financial markets surged to AED 46.288 billion (approximately USD12.5 billion) in the year 2023, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous year. According to disclosures made by the listed banks on financial market websites, the net profits for the period spanning January to December 2023 witnessed a remarkable 63 percent rise. This translated to an additional AED 17.9 billion compared to the net profits recorded in 2022, which amounted to AED 28.408 billion.



Edmund Christo, Chief Equity Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, lauded the performance of UAE banks in the past year, describing it as impressive and surpassing counterparts in the region. Major banks in the UAE experienced a notable 27 percent increase in revenues over the course of the year.



Christo attributed the robust performance of UAE banks in 2023 to several factors, including strong commercial activities, ample liquidity, and sustained momentum in the real estate market. Additionally, better-than-expected margin expansion and income gains from foreign currencies and investments played crucial roles in driving the positive financial outcomes. The overall financial health of UAE banks demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating market dynamics, contributing to their success in exceeding expectations and achieving significant profit growth.

