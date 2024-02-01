IATA says global air travel displays robust recovery in 2023, approaching pre-pandemic levels

(MENAFN) The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a substantial recovery in air travel in December, signaling a positive trend that brought total travel traffic for 2023 closer to pre-pandemic demand levels. According to a press release issued by IATA on Wednesday, the overall travel traffic in 2023, measured in passenger revenue per kilometer, witnessed a remarkable 36.9 percent increase compared to 2022. Furthermore, the travel traffic for the entire year of 2023 reached an encouraging 94.1 percent of its pre-epidemic levels in 2019.



In specific terms, the total travel traffic for December 2023 experienced a robust growth of 25.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022, reaching an impressive 97.5 percent of the levels observed in December 2019. The data for the fourth quarter as a whole indicated a noteworthy recovery, with travel traffic reaching 98.2 percent of the levels recorded in 2019. This suggests a robust rebound in the final quarter of the year, contributing significantly to the overall positive trajectory.



In a separate statement also released on Wednesday, IATA addressed the performance of air freight traffic, highlighting its continued recovery and exceptional performance in the last quarter of 2023. Notably, the months of November and December witnessed shipping companies opting for air freight over sea freight, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of the air cargo sector in responding to changing market dynamics. The data reinforces the broader trend of recovery in both passenger and freight segments, offering a promising outlook for the aviation industry as it navigates the ongoing challenges and uncertainties.

