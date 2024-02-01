Dollar upholds robust position as Powell refuses rate reduction, yen gains amid lower treasuries

(MENAFN) The dollar held its ground near a seven-week peak against the euro on Thursday, a level attained following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dismissal of the possibility of interest rate cuts in March. Powell's stance contributed to the dollar's resilience in the currency markets.



Meanwhile, the yen sustained its overnight gains, fueled by a decrease in Treasury bond yields. The troubles faced by the New York Community Bancorp triggered a flight to safe-haven assets, and investors sought refuge in the yen amid the market uncertainties.



The pound sterling, on the other hand, maintained a relatively stable position ahead of the impending monetary policy decision by the Bank of England. Investors keenly awaited cues regarding potential interest rate adjustments in the United Kingdom, adding an element of anticipation to the currency markets.



In Asian trading, the dollar index, a measure of the greenback's performance against major currencies such as the euro, yen, and pound, settled at 103.60 in the afternoon. This came after a 0.19 percent rise on Wednesday, reinforcing the dollar's robust position. Notably, the index remains in proximity to the recent high of 103.82 recorded last week, not seen since December 13.



The dollar's resilience found support from positive U.S. economic data, signaling that the central bank may opt for a more patient approach before considering any interest rate reductions. This data-driven support contributed to the dollar's sustained strength, setting the tone for the ongoing dynamics in the currency markets.

