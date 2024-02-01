Gaza challenges long road to financial recovery

(MENAFN) In a report released on Wednesday, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) painted a bleak picture of Gaza's economic prospects, stating that the region may not see a return to pre-conflict economic levels until the last years of the century if hostilities cease immediately. The report highlights the severe economic repercussions of the Israeli attack on Gaza, triggered by the October 7 assault by militants from the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).



According to Gaza authorities, the conflict resulted in a tragic toll, with more than 26,000 casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods for the 2.3 million people residing in the Strip. UNCTAD noted that the consequences included a 24-year contraction in Gaza's gross domestic product (GDP) and a staggering 26.1 percent decrease in its per capita GDP for the entire year of 2023.



The report suggests that if the military operations cease promptly and reconstruction efforts commence immediately, coupled with a resumption of the growth trend observed in the sector between 2007 and 2022 at an average annual rate of 0.4 percent, Gaza could potentially recover its pre-conflict GDP levels by the year 2092. The assessment underscores the extensive challenges and prolonged timeline for Gaza's economic rehabilitation, emphasizing the urgency of ending hostilities and initiating reconstruction efforts to expedite the recovery process.

