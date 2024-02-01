Former Afghanistan Security Forces Targeted In Killings, Says US Congressman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Brian Mast, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, stated on Wednesday that contrary to the statements made by the Biden administration and the Taliban, former Afghan security forces are systematically and purposefully being killed in Afghanistan.

He accused the Biden administration of dishonesty, alleging that they do not acknowledge the reality of the targeted killings of former security forces and other former colleagues of the U.S. government in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has rejected reports from reputable international organizations and news agencies regarding the killing and torture of former security forces, attributing it to personal vendettas.

Mr. Mast referred to numerous reports from international organizations and stated that these pieces of evidence confirm the deliberate killing of former security forces.

The U.S. Congress Foreign Affairs Committee held a meeting to examine the Taliban's reprisals against former Afghan military associates of the United States.

This gathering was attended by Republicans, Democrats, and veteran supporters of these local associates, as well as an Afghan journalist.

Brian Mast emphasized the efforts being made by the United States to investigate the Taliban's reprisals against their former associates in Afghanistan.

Despite the Taliban's announcement of a general amnesty following their takeover in August 2021, over 200 former Afghan soldiers and officials have been extrajudicially killed.

In its first report since the Taliban's takeover two years ago, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has documented 800 cases of serious human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture, and enforced disappearances.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, a significant number of former security forces from the Afghan army and police have fled to neighbouring countries. They have been driven by concerns over security threats, potential reprisals by the Taliban, and the challenging economic and financial conditions prevailing in the country.

