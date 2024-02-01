Jordan's parliament accepts 2024 budget amid unprecedented challenges

(MENAFN) In a session held on Wednesday, the Jordanian House of Representatives, the first chamber of Parliament, endorsed the draft general budget law for the year 2024, along with the budgets of independent government units. Prime Minister Bishr Al-Khasawneh and members of his government were present during the deliberations, as reported by the Anatolia correspondent.



Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Assas addressed the parliamentarians' interventions over a five-day period, where 95 out of 130 members expressed their views on the proposed budget. Al-Issas highlighted the extraordinary circumstances and serious challenges faced during the budget's preparation, citing the ongoing war on Gaza as a significant factor.



"The budget is a testament to Jordan's unwavering support for Gaza's right and its children, as well as Al-Aqsa and its sanctities. We are determined not to allow financial vulnerabilities stemming from impractical ideas or untested experiments to weaken us," stated Al-Issas.



The minister's remarks referred to the devastating conflict initiated by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. The Palestinian authorities reported staggering figures, with "26,900 martyrs and 65,949 injured, predominantly children and women" as of the latest count on Wednesday. The conflict has also resulted in massive destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, as stated by the United Nations.



In light of these challenging circumstances, Jordan's approval of the budget reflects the nation's commitment to supporting the rights of Gaza and its inhabitants, emphasizing resilience in the face of financial pressures caused by external conflicts.

MENAFN01022024000045015682ID1107795956