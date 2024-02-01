IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Coming off the highest annual sales volume in company history in 2023, Kia America delivered 51,090 units in January with growth across the brand's SUV, utility, EV and electrified vehicle offerings.

KIA AMERICA BEGINS 2024 WITH STRONG JANUARY SALES.

Sales of Kia's rugged and capable SUVs increased over the same period last year and accounted for 74-percent of January sales. After launching in December, sales of the all-new Kia EV9 three-row EV SUV rose 27-percent to 1,408 units in January, powering a 57-percent overall increase year-over-year for Kia EVs sales. Four Kia models posted best-ever January sales, including: Carnival (+81-percent YoY); Sportage (+16-percent YoY); Forte (+10-percent YoY) and EV6 (+9-percent YoY).

"Kia's sales continually increased over the past few years, and we've established a solid foundation to build upon as the industry transitions to electrified models," said Eric Watson, vice president sales operations, Kia America.

"With our flagship EV9 three-row EV SUV off to an impressive start after being named 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and Kia's rugged and capable SUVs continuing to gain market share, Kia will charge ahead in 2024 with six new and significantly redesigned vehicles scheduled to arrive in showrooms."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: