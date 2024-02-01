Floqast And PAS Financial Advisory AG Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership To Drive Accounting Excellence In The DACH Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance underscores FloQast's commitment to driving digital innovation and operational excellence within accounting and finance teams

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced a strategic implementation partnership with PAS Financial Advisory AG, one of the largest independent, owner-managed consulting firms focused on the CFO agenda. The partnership brings optimization and modernization to the financial close process for companies in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region. The partnership with PAS reflects expansion momentum in key international markets and will empower finance and accounting teams to increase efficiency, enhance accuracy, and minimize compliance risks.



"Partnering with PAS, a leading implementation partner with a stellar reputation, marks a significant milestone for FloQast," stated Adam Zoucha, Managing Director, FloQast EMEA. "Our shared goals of promoting accounting operational excellence align seamlessly, and we are eager to collaborate with PAS to make a substantial impact in the DACH region."

PAS, founded in 2022 through a merger of several experienced experts from the finance consulting sector, has a service portfolio covering financial reporting, finance optimization, transaction services, and financial service solutions. The company services a diverse clientele, including startups, and extends to publicly traded corporations. PAS places great emphasis on agility and pragmatism in project initiation and implementation. This methodology ensures effective project execution and is one of the pillars of the partnership with FloQast and mutual growth in the DACH region.

"The need to move away from traditional closing calendars in Excel and the challenges of managing closing activities on an ad-hoc basis are becoming increasingly evident,” said Christoph von Klimesch, Senior Manager, PAS Financial Advisory AG.“In the face of mounting complexities arising from both national and international regulations, coupled with evolving expectations from various stakeholders, the need to streamline, implement, and orchestrate closing processes professionally is evident. Teaming up with FloQast, PAS Financial Advisory is set to play a crucial role in driving the essential digitalization and transformation of financial statements forward."

FloQast's EMEA team currently serves clients in over 20 European countries and continues to grow its client footprint. This strategic alliance is the latest EMEA-region partnership milestone for FloQast, having announced cooperations with BDO Germany and PwC Germany in 2023.

About FloQast

FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,600 accounting teams – including Emma Sleep, Mister Spex, GetYourGuide, Centogene, and Zoom – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline and manage the Financial Close, Finance and Accounting Operations, and Compliance Programs. With FloQast, teams can manage every aspect of the month-end Close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration throughout the financial function. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast .

About PAS Financial Advisory AG

We offer holistic and innovative solutions. In this way, we jointly create real added value for our clients.

With us, outstanding personalities, both human and professional, have come together in an innovative and dynamic consulting firm that accompanies its clients along the path of a modern CFO agenda. We combine professional, process-related and technical expertise as well as digitization competence.

The decisive difference for us is the unique PAS team! We love what we do and enjoy working together: professional excellence and experience, coupled with the necessary pragmatism and a lot of commitment and passion.

Contact:

Kyle Cabodi

FloQast Director of Corporate Communications

