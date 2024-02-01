Norsk Hydro: Market Part Of Hydro`S 2023-2024 Share Buyback Program Finalized

The total program comprises 32 192 623 shares, of which 21 163 019 shares were repurchased in the market. The remaining 11 029 604 shares will be purchased from the Norwegian state through the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, and therefore the Ministry's ownership interest in Norsk Hydro ASA of 34.26% will remain unchanged.

The 32 192 623 shares will be cancelled following approval by the Annual General Meeting in May 2024. The shares that have been repurchased in the open market have had an immediate cash effect, whereas the pro rata shares from the Norwegian state will be paid simultaneously with the capital reduction in mid-2024.

The weighted average price for the 21 163 019 shares was NOK 62.13.

Please see below information about the last transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Overview of transactions: