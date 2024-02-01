Georgia Manufacturing Alliance Looks Forward To A 2024 Packed With Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Moss, CEO of Georgia Manufacturing Alliance, sees strong growth ahead for manufacturing in the state.

GMA members toured the Iron Age Office facility in Kennesaw, GA in Jan. 2024

GMA networking events like this one in Jan. 2024 build and strengthen Georgia's manufacturing community

With networking events, plant tours and more already scheduled, the new year could be the best yet for GMA members.

- Jason Moss, CEO Georgia Manufacturing AllianceATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA ) closed out 2023 with a record number of networking opportunities, educational events and plant tours for its members. There were more than 50 such experiences offered throughout the state for GMA members this year alone.Founder and CEO Jason Moss's passion for growing Georgia's manufacturing community and for keeping jobs in the state led him start GMA in 2008. Since then, industry leaders across the state joined the organization to network, find new customers and suppliers, stay educated regarding trends and technology, and tour world-class facilities.Many exciting opportunities are already on the 2024 GMA calendar . Two business-to-business networking events were held in January, along with a plant tour of Iron Age Office. The factory tour sold out, and the waiting list grew as the date approached.The schedule for February is quite full, beginning with a plant tour of Aristotle Metal Works, slated for Feb. 12. The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance will celebrate its 16th anniversary at Creative Comforts in Athens on Feb. 20. An educational panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities for local sourcing will be held Feb. 22nd.In March, GMA members will tour the Kia Georgia plant in West Point, and in May, a tour of the Gulf Stream plant in Savannah is planned.Scheduled in between these notable tours are twice-monthly networking and educational events. Manufacturing professionals throughout the state can participate in these important opportunities.“Georgia's manufacturing community is strong and positioned to grow even stronger,” said Moss.“The state's geographical location and climate, a major shipping port, airport, and other transportation options, combined with a strong available workforce, make our state the ideal location for manufacturers.”Georgia Manufacturing Alliance brings industry professionals together in many ways, giving them the opportunity to share best practices, trends, and ideas. Join today, and take advantage of all that GMA has planned in 2024. Visit to become a member, to view the 2024 calendar, and to explore past tours, events and conferences.The GMA calendar will continue to grow as more plant tours are scheduled and more educational and networking events are planned.About Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA):GMA is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia's manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, visit the GMA website at .

