Exeon Accelerates Growth With Strategic Leadership Appointment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exeon Analytics Leaderboard

Exeon Analytics AG, Swiss cybersecurity firm, specializing in ML-powered Network Detection and Response, expands globally in 2023, doubles team and client base

- Gregor Erismann

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exeon Analytics AG, the Swiss cybersecurity firm specializing in Machine Learning-powered Network Detection and Response, announces significant expansion and organizational changes to support its rapid international growth. Throughout 2023, Exeon has nearly doubled both its team and client base. To further propel this growth and strengthen its leadership, the Board has appointed Gregor Erismann as Co-CEO alongside Exeon's founder, David Gugelmann.

Gregor Erismann, Exeon's Chief Commercial Officer since 2021, brings extensive experience in the international scale-up of businesses. As Co-CEO, he will play a crucial role in driving Exeon's expansion strategy and enhancing its market presence.

David Gugelmann, the visionary founder of Exeon, will continue to focus on advancing Exeon's cutting-edge Network Detection & Response framework. He will also provide consultancy to global clients on the architecture and implementation of ExeonTrace, further solidifying Exeon's position as a leader in detecting sophisticated cyber threats.

The Board expresses gratitude to both Co-CEOs and the entire management team for their ongoing commitment to establishing Exeon as an international cybersecurity leader.

Gregor Erismann, Co-CEO: "I am excited about the opportunity to co-lead Exeon during this dynamic phase of growth. Exeon's commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity is unwavering and the very talented team behind Exeon a privilege to work with. I'm looking forward to our onward journey and continued success on the international stage."

David Gugelmann, Founder and Co-CEO: "Gregor's wealth of experience in business scale-up and his contributions as Chief Commercial Officer make him an excellent fit for the role of Co-CEO. This strategic move allows me to focus on further developing our revolutionary Network Detection & Response technology, ExeonTrace."

For more information about Exeon Analytics AG, please visit .

About Exeon Analytics

Exeon Analytics AG is a Swiss cyber tech company specializing in the protection of IT and OT networks through AI-driven security analytics. The Network Detection & Response (NDR) platform "ExeonTrace" allows companies to monitor corporate networks, immediately detect cyber threats and thus effectively protect their organization's IT landscape - quickly, reliably and completely hardware-free. The self-learning algorithms for detecting anomalies in network activity were developed at ETH Zurich and are based on more than ten years of academic research. Exeon has received several awards (most recently as a top 3 high-tech company at the Swiss Economic Forum in 2021), is internationally active and counts renowned companies such as PostFinance, SWISS Airlines, 3 Banken IT, WIN GD, and the logistics group Planzer among its customers.

Klaus Nemelka

Exeon Analytics

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Exeon in 47 seconds