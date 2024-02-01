Interim Budget: Govt To Empower Amrit Peedhi, Says FM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Government is committed to empowering 'Amrit Peedhi', the 'Yuva'.

Presenting the Interim Budget in Parliament, the Minister stressed that country's prosperity depends on adequately equipping and empowering the youth.

She highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020 is ushering in transformational reforms. "PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) are delivering quality teaching, and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals, she added.

While highlighting the success of Skill India Mission, Sitharaman informed that under the mission, 1.4 crore youth have been trained, 54 lakh youth upskilled and reskilled, and 3,000 new ITIs established.

She also informed that the recently launched PM Vishwakarma Yojana provides end-to-end support to craftsmen engaged in 18 trades.

The Finance Minister informed that a large number of new institutions of higher learning, namely seven IITs, 16 IIITs, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 universities have been set up in the country.

