Church Of Scientology Nashville Announces Open House For World Civil Defence Day

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 1st February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville is pleased to announce its participation in World Civil Defence Day by hosting an open house event on March 3, 2024. This initiative is aimed at promoting community preparedness, fostering collaboration, and empowering individuals with vital skills. The event will take place at 1130 8th Ave South in Nashville, TN.







World Civil Defence Day serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the importance of civil protection and preparedness. In alignment with this theme, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management will offer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Those who wish to participate will need to sign up ahead of time by contacting Julie Brinker at ....

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in informative sessions conducted by experts from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, where they will learn essential skills to respond effectively to various emergencies.

The Church of Scientology Nashville is proud to contribute to the community's safety and well-being by facilitating access to these valuable resources. The open house is open to all members of the Nashville community, irrespective of religious affiliations, and aims to create a united front in building a resilient and prepared society.

“We are excited to host this open house as part of our commitment to community well-being and safety. We hope to empower individuals with the necessary skills to respond effectively during emergencies,” said Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.

For more information, please visit scientology-ccnashville.