Powerful New Podcast 'From Surviving To Living' Chronicles A Woman's Journey Through Prison

Holly Bot, an award-winning blogger and author, is thrilled to announce her new podcast, From Surviving to Living ( ). From Surviving to Living covers the raw topic of incarceration and is aimed to appeal to individuals who have experienced personal challenges - interested in stories of resilience and redemption but can be enjoyed by any podcast fan.

Holly Bot, the host of From Surviving to Living, speaks from experience as a former inmate who experienced suffering and transformation while incarcerated. She desires to inspire listeners to grow closer in their walk with Jesus. It is her hope that in transparently sharing her story listeners will find their own being re-written in a personal relationship with Christ.

“Prison doesn't cause us to become a new creation, born of God. Salvation is a gift of God. It just so happens I was in prison, for me, when that happened... They say I was born bad, and you know what? They're right. I was born a sinner. However, today I'm a new creature with a new character,” explains Holly Bot, speaking at a Chain Breakers event in 2020.

From Surviving to Living is dedicated to helping listeners find help in difficult circumstances, with resources for learning more about Jesus. With 6 episodes available, From Surviving to Living covers a wide range of topics such as mental health, human connection, personal growth, family dynamics, parenting, social isolation, institutional challenges, and prison life.

Listeners can subscribe to From Surviving to Living on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SoundCloud, YouTube, RadioPublic and wherever your favorite podcasts are found. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

Listeners are encouraged to rate, review, and share episodes from the podcast, as well as share feedback in comments.

To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out WoW (Shatter My Excuses) on

About From Surviving to Living: From Surviving to Living is a podcast dedicated to overcoming adversity and pointing listeners to Jesus. Find all episodes at

