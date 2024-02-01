Official: Yerevan Distances Itself From CSTO Due To Western Pressure

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"There is no question of Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO
today," Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large for CSTO
Affairs Viktor Vasilyev told Russian media, Azernews reports.
"The documents adopted during the mentioned session of the CSTO
Collective Security Council, where the Armenian side did not
participate, are now under consideration by Yerevan. Some of these
documents have the consent of the Armenian side, from which we can
conclude that there is no question of Armenia's withdrawal from the
CSTO," Vasiliev said.
Answering the question about Yerevan's non-participation in the
CSTO events, the diplomat noted that this is the choice of the
Armenian leadership, although it was made under pressure.
"In many ways, this situation is both a result of pressure from
Westerners and the understandable emotions of the leadership and
residents of Armenia," he noted.
Armenia's security, including in the military-technical sphere,
is not possible without cooperation within the CSTO, Vasilyev
said.
"Russia sees the West's attempts to use the situation in Armenia
to inflame the situation in the entire region and informs Yerevan
about it," he added.
