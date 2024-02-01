UK Foreign Office Representative Arrives In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Representative of the British Foreign Office Chris Allan has
arrived in Baku. This was announced by British Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Fergus Auld on social network X, Azernews reports.
"I am very pleased to meet FCO representative Chris Allan in
Baku for the first time. We had fruitful talks with government
representatives to strengthen bilateral relations. Dinner with
representatives of the Brain Centers to explore opportunities for
cooperation was a good end to the day," the Ambassador said.
