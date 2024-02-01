               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UK Foreign Office Representative Arrives In Baku


2/1/2024 3:09:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Representative of the British Foreign Office Chris Allan has arrived in Baku. This was announced by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld on social network X, Azernews reports.

"I am very pleased to meet FCO representative Chris Allan in Baku for the first time. We had fruitful talks with government representatives to strengthen bilateral relations. Dinner with representatives of the Brain Centers to explore opportunities for cooperation was a good end to the day," the Ambassador said.

MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107795887

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search