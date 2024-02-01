Public Buses Start Operation From Lachin To Nearby Villages

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
In the near future, it is planned to launch bus routes from
Lachyn City to the villages of Zabukh, Zerti, and Garikaha, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital
Development and Transportation.
The ministry said that a tender has already been announced for
the organisation of passenger transportation in these
directions.
To date, bus routes have been organised in the directions
Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam, Barda-Aghdam, Ahmadbayli (Fuzuli)-Shusha,
Tartar city-Talish village, Horadiz (Fuzuli)-Aghali (Zangilan), the
Ministry reminded.
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107795886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.