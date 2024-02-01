Public Buses Start Operation From Lachin To Nearby Villages

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In the near future, it is planned to launch bus routes from Lachyn City to the villages of Zabukh, Zerti, and Garikaha, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

The ministry said that a tender has already been announced for the organisation of passenger transportation in these directions.

To date, bus routes have been organised in the directions Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam, Barda-Aghdam, Ahmadbayli (Fuzuli)-Shusha, Tartar city-Talish village, Horadiz (Fuzuli)-Aghali (Zangilan), the Ministry reminded.