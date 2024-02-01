               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Public Buses Start Operation From Lachin To Nearby Villages


2/1/2024 3:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

In the near future, it is planned to launch bus routes from Lachyn City to the villages of Zabukh, Zerti, and Garikaha, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

The ministry said that a tender has already been announced for the organisation of passenger transportation in these directions.

To date, bus routes have been organised in the directions Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam, Barda-Aghdam, Ahmadbayli (Fuzuli)-Shusha, Tartar city-Talish village, Horadiz (Fuzuli)-Aghali (Zangilan), the Ministry reminded.

MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107795886

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search