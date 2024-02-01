Parts Of Kherson In Blackout Following Russian Strikes Overnight Thu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, as a result of Russian strikes in the early hours of Thursday, a partial blackout is being observed.

Roman Mrochko , head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"As a result of enemy shelling overnight Thursday, the city is partially in blackout. It is due to that municipal trolleybuses are out of operation as of now," he wrote.

Emergency crews have scrambled to restore power grids as soon as possible, Mrochko noted.

"After the damage is tackled, 21 trolleybuses will be back on their routes," said the official.

Earlier, Mrochko reported that over the past day, Russian troops 23 times hit the settlements across the Kherson territorial community, firing off 106 projectiles.

Damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, and Inzhenerne.

As a result of the shelling over the past day, one man has sustained injuries.

After overnight attacks, electricity, heating, and water supplies were suspended to parts of Kherson. Emergency repair teams are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling, Mrochko emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the past day, the Russian invasion army shelled the region 41 times, leaving six people injured.

Photo: Kherson CMA / Facebook