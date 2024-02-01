Idaho airport hangar collapses, kills 3, severely injures 9 in

(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred at around 5:00 PM on Wednesday at Boise Airport in Idaho, where an airport hangar under construction collapsed, resulting in the deaths of three individuals. Alongside the fatalities, nine other individuals sustained injuries during the incident. Among the injured, five individuals are reportedly in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.



Following the collapse, emergency response teams including the Boise Fire Department, Boise Police, Gowen Field Fire Department, and Ada County Paramedics swiftly responded to the scene to provide assistance and support.



"Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site," stated Aaron Hummel, operations head at Boise Fire Department.



"First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims. The Boise Airport, city of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted."



The authorities have confirmed that all individuals present at the site during the time of the incident have been located and accounted for. However, the cause of the "large-scale collapse" of the airport hangar under construction is currently under investigation.



"I don't know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse," he declared.

MENAFN01022024000045015839ID1107795881