Turkish shares record gains of 0.21 percent at Thursday’s opening

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index commenced Thursday's trading session at 8,514.47 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.21 percent or 17.8 points compared to the previous day's close. Notably, during the previous session's conclusion, the BIST 100 index recorded a notable rise of 0.26 percent, surging to its highest level since October 2023 at 8,496.66 points. The daily transaction volume reached 99 billion liras (USD3.27 billion), indicating active market participation and investor interest in Turkish equities.



As of 10:00 AM (GMT0700), the exchange rates showed stability, with the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) rate holding at 30.3670, the EUR/TRY rate remaining at 32.8610, and the GBP/TRY rate standing at 38.4485. These steady exchange rates suggest a level of equilibrium in currency markets, providing a sense of stability for investors and businesses conducting transactions involving Turkish lira.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was reported at USD2,060.50, while the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD80.60. These price levels reflect the ongoing dynamics influencing global commodity markets, with gold maintaining its status as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties, while the price of Brent oil continues to be influenced by factors such as geopolitical tensions and supply-demand dynamics in the energy sector. In general, the current market conditions underscore the importance of monitoring both domestic and international factors that could impact Turkey's financial and economic landscape.

