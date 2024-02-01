US State Sec., UN Official Discuss Humanitarian Needs Of Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag discussed Thursday in Washington the humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.

This meeting came after a recent US decision to temporarily suspend funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as to review the allegations that some UNRWA staff took part in the October 7 attack.

Secretary Blinken and Coordinator Kaag also discussed recent consultations in the region and the most immediate humanitarian needs for civilians in Gaza, said the US State Department in a statement late Wednesday.

The two sides emphasized a shared commitment to coordinate closely with the UN, Israel, and Egypt to strengthen the mechanisms to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian civilians and to lay the foundations for long-term reconstruction in Gaza.

The Secretary expressed full confidence in Coordinator Kaag and strong support for her mandate, it added. (end)

