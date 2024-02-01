Kuwaiti Amb. To China Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem has presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During the reception, Ambassador Al-Najem conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Chinese leader, the Kuwaiti Embassy in China said in a press statement to KUNA on Thursday.
The Chinese leader also asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir, and hoped for further development of Chinese-Kuwaiti ties. (end)
