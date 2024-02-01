US Army Shoots Down Houthi Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile, Iranian Uavs In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- The US Army announced it has shot down a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile and three Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the US Central Command said late Wednesday that Iranian-backed Houthi militants launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from the areas they control in Yemen towards the Gulf of Aden.

The missile was successfully shot down by the USS Carney (DDG 64), it added.

The command operating in the Middle East said the USS Carney engaged and shot down three Iranian UAVs in its vicinity. There were no injuries or damage reported.

Since January 12, 2024, the US Army has carried out many strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Washington said the aim of these strikes is to limit the group's ability to launch attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea. (end)

