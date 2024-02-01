Jordan Assumes Presidency Of Digital Cooperation Organization For 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 1 (Petra) - Jordan has taken on the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) for its current session in 2024.This decision was reached unanimously by all member states during the organization's General Assembly meeting held in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on Wednesday.During the meeting, attended by ministers of communications, information technology, digital economy, and representatives from member states, a series of initiatives and programs were unveiled.These initiatives aim to bridge the digital economic gap and empower youth, women, and entrepreneurs by leveraging the potential of the internet, cutting-edge digital technologies such as generative artificial intelligence and data technologies, and creating connections with valuable global opportunities.The organization seeks to foster collaboration among member states, exchange knowledge about the digital economy and international best practices, and ensure that all member states can benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital economy on a global scale.The Jordanian delegation, led by Ahmad Hanandeh Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, along with Samira Al-Zoubi, Secretary-General of the Ministry, and Engineer Abdul Qader Al-Batayneh, Executive Director of the Strategy, Future, and Entrepreneurship Department, actively participated in the meeting, as indicated in a ministry statement.Expressing his delight at Jordan assuming the presidency of the DCO General Assembly for 2024, Minister Hanandeh highlighted the confidence placed in Jordan's capabilities as a significant regional and international player in the realms of technology, digital innovation, and entrepreneurship.He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the efforts of all member states and working collaboratively to advance the digital economy, thereby providing tangible opportunities within the region.It is worth noting that Jordan is one of the founding countries of the Digital Cooperation Organization, which currently comprises 15 members.Additionally, the organization has received nine new applications from countries across different continents seeking to join its ranks, indicating its expanding membership and global presence.