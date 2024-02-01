UN: Violating Hospitals In West Bank Is Against International Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Feb.1 (Petra) -- The United Nations has emphasized that the violation of hospitals constitutes a clear breach of international law, Stephane Dujarric, UN spokesperson, said following the recent Israeli forces attack against a hospital in the West Bank, resulting in the loss of three Palestinian lives.During the daily press conference, Dujarric stressed that "hospitals need to be protected at all cost and the violation of hospitals is against international law," adding "We also stand clearly against any type of extrajudicial killings."The attack on Jenin Hospital by the occupation forces, which was widely circulated on social media platforms, showed armed personnel brandishing their rifles and intimidating both staff and patients within the hospital premises.In a related development, a fresh UN report released on Thursday revealed that since October 7, a total of 370 Palestinians, including 94 children, have lost their lives across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.Additionally, 4,387 Palestinians, including 660 children, have sustained injuries as a result of actions by the occupation forces and settlers.