Acrylic Emulsion Market Forecasted To Reach $16.6 Billion By 2028

"Browse 250 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 231 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Acrylic Emulsion Market""Acrylic Emulsion Market by Type (Pure Acrylic Emulsion, Polymer & Co-polymer Acrylic Emulsion), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction Additives, Paper Coating), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The acrylic emulsion market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% from USD 11.5 billion in 2023. The market growth is driven by influencing factors such as the growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific and increasing growth in emerging markets.

The key global players in the acrylic emulsion

market include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Synthomer PLC (UK), Celanese Corporation (US), Avery Dennison (US), Covestro AG (Germany), DIC Group (Japan), Henkel (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Mallard Creek Polymers (US) Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan) and The Lubrizol Corporation (US)are the key players in the acrylic emulsion

market. These companies are strong in their home region and explore geographic diversification alternatives to grow their businesses. They focus on increasing their market shares through new product launches and other expansions.

BASF SE

BASE SE is a prominent player in the chemical industry, recognized for its dynamic array of business segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The company's research initiatives are strategically compartmentalized into three global divisions: Process Research & Chemical Engineering, Advanced Materials & Systems Research, and Bioscience Research. These divisions collectively propel the innovation and creation of cutting-edge solutions. With a vast client base comprising 90,000 customers, BASF SE remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering premium products and services. Its remarkable market presence dominates nearly 80% of its active business domains, underscoring its robust competitive stance. BASF SE's operational excellence is exemplified by its management of six integrated "verbund" sites, accompanied by an extensive network of 232 additional production sites. These strategically located facilities span across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. functions as the holding entity for The Dow Chemical Company (TDCC) along with its affiliated subsidiaries. The company operates under 4 business segments: packaging & specialty plastics, industrial intermediates & infrastructure, performance materials & coatings, and corporate. It offers acrylic emulsion under industrial intermediates & infrastructure segment. The company serves its products to architectural and industrial coatings, home care and personal care, consumer & electronics, mobility & transportation, Industrial and chemical processing, building and infrastructure end-markets. Dow Inc. operates 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. The company has a presence in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

