Jocelyn Clements, Innovative Realtor And Business Owner, Takes Real Estate To New Heights In New Brunswick

Jocelyn Clements, a dynamic 28-year-old Realtor, has made a mark in the real estate industry by combining innovative marketing strategies with a personal touch. After relocating from London, Ontario, to New Brunswick, Jocelyn opened her own real estate business under RE/MAX Quality Real Estate Inc., establishing herself as a leader in the field. She specializes in both residential and commercial real estate, and in winter of 2023, she welcomed the first Realtor to her growing team.



A Photo Captured for a Marketing Campaign for 83 Martin Road, Grande Digue New Brunswick



Known for her outside-the-box marketing ideas, Jocelyn always goes the "extra mile" for her clients. Her current listing, one of the largest by sales volume active in the region, presents an incredible opportunity for prospective buyers. In a groundbreaking move, Jocelyn and the homeowner of the property collaborated with Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, facilitated by Jeremy Kahnert, Sales Team Lead – Pedestrian Tunnel Advertising. Jocelyn and the Homeowner extend gratitude to the airport's excellent service to help them showcase the

amazing property to a broader audience. One of Jocelyn's notable achievements is being the FIRST Individual to use Billy Bishop Airport's digital advertising network to promote the sale of a Private Residence-a significant milestone for both the airport and her rapid growing career.





Toronto Billy Bishop Airport YTZ, Toronto Ontario

Jocelyn's latest venture involves advertising this luxurious country home located at 83 Martin Road, Grande Digue NB in the Toronto Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ). This home is situated in a private community community only 20 minutes from the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport (YQM). She hopes to attract the attention of travelers or local Toronto Residents seeking a lifestyle upgrade. This quiet four season retreat home, comparable to dream homes in Ontario's Greater Muskoka region, offers an affordable alternative for those looking to experience the lifestyle of waterfront living in the Greater Toronto Area. Only a 2.5 hour flight away from YTZ or YQM, Jocelyn encourages prospective buyers to come check out what Greater Moncton, New Brunswick has to offer.



Reflecting on her move to New Brunswick, Jocelyn expresses her conviction that it has been the best decision of her life. She attributes the appeal of the region to its affordability, lifestyle, diverse dining options, and year-round activities. As the community continues to grow, Jocelyn is proud to be a part of Greater Moncton Life, inviting more individuals to join in and experience the unmatched benefits of living in this vibrant community.



The seller, who lived in the Toronto Area for many years, initially owned this house as a cottage and frequently flew to YQM Airport in Moncton, NB to enjoy it with family and guests. In later years, recognizing the appealing lifestyle New Brunswick offered, the homeowner made it their primary residence to raise their family. The property has undergone remodeling, renovations, and new construction to expand space for family, friends, and corporate retreats. The seller appreciates New Brunswick's overall appeal, citing an abundance of year-round activities, the warmth of the community compared to the hustle of Toronto, and the serenity of a private waterfront neighborhood. Having served the homeowner's family well, the property is now offered for sale, providing an opportunity for another homeowner to enjoy or transform into an Airbnb retreat for guests.



In addition to her thriving business, Jocelyn is also a relocation specialist, focusing on fostering genuine relationships with her clients. Her approach is centered on the belief that community matters first, and she considers her clients an extension of her family. Jocelyn is a full-time Realtor with expertise in residential, commercial, and land transactions, offering a well-rounded and educated perspective.



As a buyer's agent for various groups, including Employees of Canadian Armed Forces, Government of Canada, RCMP (approved), business professionals, and families, Jocelyn provides assistance to a diverse range of people relocating to the province. As a former Ontario resident, she understands the challenges of relocation and offers valuable tools, guides, and education to ensure a smooth transition to New Brunswick.



In her role as a seller's agent, Jocelyn prides herself on being an agent that enjoys putting on a production to showcase the lifestyle a property can offer. Leveraging her five-year background in digital and social media marketing, she maximizes property exposure beyond traditional advertising systems. Jocelyn's unique approach to networking online and in-person, coupled with her keen eye for property marketing, consistently delivers results.



For more information about Jocelyn Clements and her real estate services, please visit or contact 506-962-6269 ...



About 83 Martin Road, Grande Digue New Brunswick:



83 Martin Road is a captivating luxury-country estate across from Shediac Island, featuring 8 bedrooms and 6.5 custom bathrooms, including the separate guest house. The property includes a heated saltwater pool on approximately two acres with vibrant gardens. The meticulously designed

main house includes a gourmet kitchen with high-end finishes. With many updates, this residence seamlessly combines timeless charm with modern luxuries. Despite its exclusivity, this property remains unaffected by foreign buyer restrictions in Canada which is positive for out of Country buyers. Jocelyn Clements invites potential buyers to watch the youtube videos of the property to see how this property offers unparalleled living.



Evening Shot of 83 Martin Road, Grande Digue New Brunswick Captured by Ryan Coughlan, a New Brunswick Resident and

Real Estate Salesperson

Prospective buyers can visit the MLS® listing (MLS® Number: M156454) for details. For further inquiries or to schedule a viewing with Jocelyn, contact 506-962-6269 or visit 83martin



View the listing on realtor here:

