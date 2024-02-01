Siobhan Calderbank Selected As A Top 25 Global Impact Leaders By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Siobhan Calderbank, is a speaker, award-winning author, and an expert in Talent Development, Change Management, DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and leadership, has been selected to be featured in the 2nd Edition of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry.

While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor in itself, only 25 of the world's most brilliant minds who have a significant influence on the world, through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They not only create positive change but also inspire others to do the same.

These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Siobhan Calderbank has certainly proven herself as an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and will be released in the first quarter of 2025.

Siobhan is being acknowledged as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders due to the positive influence she has had in her professional career. Siobhan has exceptional expertise in her industry and has devoted over twenty years of her professional career to leadership, diversity & inclusion, and change management. She has shown unwavering commitment and fervor in supporting a diverse clientele, including government entities, corporations of all sizes across all sectors, and women in professional fields. Ms. Calderbank has a wealth of expertise in coaching individuals at the executive level, including company owners and women professionals. Siobhan is well known for her exceptional energy and creativity in motivating her clients to bring about meaningful change while also assisting them in recognizing and handling their responses to such changes.

Ms. Calderbank is the creator of Butterfly Ladies, a mentorship initiative aimed at empowering and guiding women, particularly those who belong to racialized communities, who are constantly adapting, transforming, and taking charge. The aim of Butterfly Ladies is to empower women by encouraging them to engage in three fundamental actions: Learn, Live, and Lead. She has delivered keynotes at seminars and conferences worldwide, imparting her expertise and insights to persons from more than 70 nations.



In addition, Siobhan strongly supports the concept of lifelong learning. Ms. Calderbank, along with her 10-year-old daughter, founded the“Crown” scholarship awards to provide financial assistance to diverse and underrepresented students as they pursue their academic goals. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Information Technology Management from Toronto Metropolitan University. She has the Change Management Practitioner (CMP) certification from APMG, the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute, and the Certified Training & Development Professional (CTDP) certification from the Institute for Performance & Learning. Ms. Calderbank obtained a Master of Arts in Leadership degree from Royal Roads University, specializing in leadership development, organizational change, and generational diversity.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Calderbank has been recognized for her dedication and leadership, receiving numerous awards and accolades. She is the recipient of the 2019 Women of Inspiration Award for Diversity and Inclusiveness from the Universal Women's Network and is a UWN National Ambassador for Black Women. She was one of the top ten Finalists for the Women Entrepreneur's 2019 Inspirational Female Entrepreneur and named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Businesswomen to follow in 2020. In July 2019, she graced the cover of Women Entrepreneur Magazine, followed by the cover of Business View magazine in October 2020. She has also been recognized as one of the Top 100 Black Women to Watch in Canada 2020 by CIWBE. For 2021 & 2023, she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine, she was featured on the famous Reuters and Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC, and she was honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala as an Empowered Woman of the Year and as Top Director of the Year in Talent Management from IAOTP. In 2022, Siobhan was recognized as one of the Top 100 Accomplished Black Canadian Women by ABC Women. In December 2022, she was featured on the iconic Planet Hollywood Billboard on the Las Vegas Strip, was recognized as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders, and also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel, Las Vegas. She was honored with the distinction of Top Female Visionary of the Year and Woman of the Year at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2023, held at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC. She was also selected as one of Canada's Top 10 Diversity& Culture Impact Leaders by DiversityCan. In 2024, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader.

Looking back, Siobhan credits her success to the mentors she has had along the way and her passion for engaging others in positive and effective leadership change. In the future, she hopes to continue to empower other professionals through her keynotes and mentoring. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling, golfing, and movies.

