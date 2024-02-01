Kelly Markey Has Been Selected For Top Book Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Kelly Markey, an Award-Winning Digital SME and globally recognized author, was recently selected for Top Book of the Year 2024 for her book entitled“The Life Of Jayandra - A Narrative That Transcends Beyond the Shadows of Suicide”, by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

Kelly Markey is a genuine Renaissance woman, a multifaceted phenomenon. Pursuing the highlights of injustice, Markey has a successful career, including several Nobel prize nominations. She is a finalist for the 2023 Woman Changing the World Award. She is the founder and CEO of Markey Writing Academy.

Buoyed that life has served her with rich and complex experiences, Kelly is a statement of intent with red Porsche confidence. She is a leader and supporter of creating sustainable families and educating children in Uganda. She has a strong partnership with Zululand Lifeline South Africa to improve holistic care and is a member of the Cancer Institute, Australia, to support and champion research. She is an undergraduate of the human spirit and soul.



Markey's writing is compelling and voluptuous, conjuring memories and history of events like a literary godmother. Kelly has the cardinal power to articulate in non-fiction motivation even while gripped in the shadows of suicide.



Kelly's career has been meteoric from corporate professional to blockbuster bestselling and award-winning author. Her initial forays into a 'self-help memoir' resulted in what she describes as 'Don't Just Fly, SOAR.' Her fame as an author is spreading rapidly. Her books have been published in 74 countries to date. In our rhetorical culture, an impeccable wordsmith is skilled at summoning the correct combination of nouns, adjectives, verbs, and taboo topics.

Kelly is a paragon success catalyst, born and raised in South Africa, where apartheid coloured her soul, but she refused to let it taint her future. Kelly strives to live consciously and courageously and relates to others with love and compassion, as she wants to leave this world a better place. She has travelled to over 200 cities and has ample experience. She writes from her well-weighed lived experience. She is a philanthropist and supports over 50 charity organisations around the world.



Kelly is a stigma shaker, which she brings to life in her book, The Life of Jayandra, by brilliantly compelling suicide reform and prevention. She is, oh, so straightforward-born that way. She shares her exceptional writing skills as she unravels the most painful manuscript she ever had to author. Kelly is the Brand Ambassador of the Global Movement of Hope in Canada.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kelly Markey has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She is a two-time Nobel Nominee and Award-Winning Storyteller. She is being considered for the Empowered Woman Award this year, as well as being highlighted in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She was recognized as the Top Executive of the Year in Digital SME at the IAOTP's annual awards ceremony at the NYC Plaza Hotel. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection for Top Book of the Year.

Looking back, Kelly attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

