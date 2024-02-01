Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (Baas) Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments And Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Service Type (Cloud Storage & Backup, Database Management), Platform (Android, iOS), Application Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

The global cloud mobile BaaS market to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2023 to USD 9.2 billion by 2028 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period. Cloud mobile BaaS refers to a type of cloud computing service that provides backend infrastructure and support for mobile applications. It is designed to simplify and accelerate the development of mobile applications by offloading backend tasks and services to the cloud. It helps mobile developers focus more on building the front-end and user experience of their applications without having to worry about managing the server-side infrastructure.

By Service Type, the user authentication & authorization segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The service type segment of the cloud mobile BaaS market is segmented into cloud storage & backup, user authentication & authorization, database management, push notification, and other service types. The user authentication & authorization segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The user authentication & authorization service type segment, encompassing traditional authentication, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and single sign-on (SSO), plays a crucial role in the cloud mobile BaaS market. These services are fundamental in ensuring the security and integrity of mobile applications by managing user access to backend resources. Traditional authentication methods, though foundational, are complemented by the rising prominence of multi-factor authentication, adding an extra layer of security through multiple verification steps. Additionally, single sign-on solutions streamline the user experience by allowing seamless access across multiple applications with a single set of credentials.

In the dynamic landscape of mobile app development, where security is paramount, these authentication & authorization services not only protect sensitive user data but also enhance user convenience. As the demand for secure and user-friendly mobile experiences grows, the integration of robust authentication & authorization mechanisms within mobile BaaS becomes imperative, empowering developers to implement effective security measures without compromising the accessibility and usability of their applications. Therefore, the user authentication & authorization segment serves as a cornerstone in fortifying the overall integrity and trustworthiness of mobile applications in the cloud environment.

Based on the platform, the Android segment

is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The cloud mobile BaaS market, by Android, is segmented into iOS, Android, and other platforms. It is expected that during the forecast period, the Android segment is expected to hold the largest market size and share in the cloud mobile BaaS market. The Android platform segment in the cloud mobile BaaS market plays a pivotal role in facilitating the seamless integration and functionality of mobile applications on Android devices. As the dominant operating system in the global mobile market, Android compatibility within mobile BaaS is essential for ensuring widespread app accessibility. This segment encompasses tools, APIs, and services tailored specifically for Android app development, enabling developers to leverage cloud-based backend services effortlessly. It streamlines data storage, user authentication, and other backend functionalities, allowing developers to focus on creating feature-rich and responsive applications. The Android platform segment in mobile BaaS not only addresses the diverse needs of Android app developers but also ensures interoperability and optimization, contributing to a consistent and efficient mobile app experience across the vast Android ecosystem. As businesses increasingly prioritize mobile app development, the Android platform segment within cloud mobile BaaS emerges as a critical component in driving innovation, scalability, and user engagement for applications targeting the Android user base.

Mobile BaaS solutions typically offer cloud-based storage and databases that enable developers to store and retrieve data from the backend without managing the underlying infrastructure. This can include features such as user data, file storage, and structured data storage. It provides services for user authentication and management, allowing developers to implement secure user access controls without having to build these features from scratch. Cloud mobile BaaS often includes push notification services, allowing developers to send notifications to users' devices from the server side. Moreover, cloud mobile BaaS solutions provide Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that developers can use to integrate their mobile applications with various backend services, such as third-party APIs, cloud services, and enterprise systems.

Unique Features in the

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market



With serverless backend architecture provided by BaaS systems, developers can concentrate on creating mobile applications rather than maintaining server infrastructure, which speeds up development cycles and lowers operational cost.

In order to provide optimal performance and user experience even during high loads, BaaS solutions offer scalable backend resources that can dynamically adjust to match fluctuations in app usage and user demand.

With the many pre-built backend services and APIs that BaaS systems provide-such as user authentication, data storage, push notifications, analytics, and social integration-developers can easily include crucial functionality into their mobile apps without having to start from scratch.

By providing built-in security features like data encryption, secure API endpoints, role-based access control (RBAC), and compliance with industry standards and laws (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA), BaaS platforms prioritise security and compliance.

BaaS platforms load balance incoming traffic across several servers and automatically scale backend resources based on app demand. This ensures fault tolerance, high availability, and optimal performance under variable workloads.

Major Highlights of the

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market



BaaS solutions to help with backend development, integration, and management for mobile applications are becoming more and more popular as mobile devices and apps proliferate across different industries.

By offering pre-built backend services, APIs, and development tools that streamline app development, cut down on coding labour, and facilitate quicker iterations, BaaS solutions put developer productivity first.

With the help of cross-platform mobile app development frameworks supported by BaaS systems, developers can create and launch apps for both iOS and Android using a single codebase, saving time and effort.

Developers are able to utilise external services for extra features like payment processing, analytics, authentication, and data storage by leveraging the smooth interaction that BaaS platforms enable with third-party services and APIs.

Pay-as-you-go pricing based on real consumption is provided by BaaS systems, which also offer cost-effective pricing methods by doing away with the need for upfront infrastructure expenditures and cutting down on development and operating costs.

Top Key Companies in the

Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market



Major vendors belong to the North America and Asia Pacific regions such as AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), MongoDB (US), IBM (US), Rackspace Technology (US), Progress (US), Cloudflare (US), Couchbase (US), Twenty57 (Mauritius), Oursky (Hong Kong), Heroku (US), brainCloud (Canada), and Addon Solutions (India) are among a few leading players operating in the cloud mobile BaaS market. These players can focus on creating new alliances and relationships. Major firms have used various tactics to increase their market domination, including partnerships, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new products.

Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is one of the top suppliers of cloud services, which offers products in the mobile cloud backend as a service arena. The organisation provides a full range of services to help companies effectively develop and manage their mobile applications. Rackspace Technology's mobile BaaS solutions encompass a range of features, including scalable data storage and databases, user authentication and management, and seamless API integrations. With a focus on simplifying the development process, Rackspace's mobile BaaS offerings empower developers to concentrate on creating engaging mobile experiences while offloading the complexities of backend infrastructure management to the cloud. Rackspace Technology excels in providing robust, secure, and scalable cloud mobile BaaS solutions that enable businesses to accelerate their mobile app development lifecycle. Moreover, it offers expert knowledge combining proactive, always-on service and expertise with tools and automation to deliver technology in the cloud mobile BaaS market.

AWS

AWS is a key player in the cloud mobile BaaS market and offers a comprehensive set of tools and services that help developers to simplify and accelerate the development of mobile applications. AWS Amplify is a key player, providing developers with a robust platform encompassing authentication, APIs, storage, and hosting. With Amplify, developers can seamlessly integrate backend services into their applications, focusing on creating engaging user experiences without the complexities of managing infrastructure.

Amazon Cognito, another vital component, addresses identity and access management, enabling secure sign-up, sign-in, and user authentication. Moreover, AWS AppSync further enhances the mobile BaaS ecosystem by simplifying real-time and offline-capable application development through GraphQL APIs. AWS Mobile Hub is a central console streamlining the overall development lifecycle by integrating various AWS services. Further, DynamoDB, a fully managed NoSQL database by AWS, offers scalable and efficient data storage for mobile applications. By providing a diverse and integrated set of mobile BaaS solutions, AWS empowers developers to build innovative and scalable mobile applications while benefiting from the flexibility and scalability of cloud services.

