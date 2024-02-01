BUFLEXZ, A Revolutionary Dapp Returning Ad Revenue To Users, Goes Global

(MENAFN- GetNews)

BUFLEXZ, a pioneering Decentralized Application (DApp), has achieved global reach by redefining the traditional flow of ad revenue. The groundbreaking approach involves redirecting essential ad revenue directly to end-users, providing them the opportunity to accrue points, engage in contests, and obtain appealing prizes through their routine mobile phone activities.

Mark Shin, the CEO of BUFLEXZ, articulated the company's mission by stating, "Our objective is to revolutionize the online commerce landscape by channeling advertising revenue directly to users through our dynamic DeFi-based platform. BUFLEXZ symbolizes the future of mobile monetization, rewarding users for their engagement, in stark contrast to the practices of social media giants that exploit users in the mobile industry."

Established in 2020, Coinstore stands out as a distinguished crypto asset trading platform with a robust focus on emerging high-growth markets. Originating from Singapore, Coinstore defines its mission as disrupting the crypto industry by infusing an element of "fun" into finance while delivering substantial value to its clientele.

CEO Mark Shin elucidated the strategic expansion, stating, "Following our successful soft launch and exchange in South Korea, expanding internationally was the logical progression. Coinstore, aligning its mission with ours, emerged as the clear choice due to the evident synergies between our two companies."

The eagerly anticipated BUFLEXZ token (BUFF) achieved a notable listing on Coinstore on January 31, 2024, with outstanding results. The application is accessible to both Android and iOS users, marking a significant milestone in BUFLEXZ's mission to redefine the mobile monetization model and return value to end users worldwide.

