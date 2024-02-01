(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Down Syndrome Market"

DelveInsight's

“Down Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′

report offers an in-depth understanding of the Down Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Down Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Down Syndrome Market Forecast





Some of the key facts of the Down Syndrome Market Report:





The Down Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant

CAGR

during the study period (2019-2032)

As per the

Minnesota Health Department (2023) , the most frequent genetic cause of developmental delay in the United States is Down syndrome, which affects

1 in 800-1000 live births . It also stated that there are three different kinds of Down syndrome: mosaicism accounts for around 1% of instances, translocation accounts for roughly 4%, and trisomy 21 (nondisjunction) accounts for 95% of cases.

Approximately

400,000 Americans

have been diagnosed with Down syndrome, and over

6,000 newborns

are born in the US each year with the condition, according to the DSAGSL organization (2022).

In Japan, the total prevalence was

5.82

Down syndrome births per

10,000 live births , according to Hoshi et al.

Key Down Syndrome Companies:

Aelis Farma, AC Immune SA, Eisai Inc., Forest Laboratories, Eisai Co., Hoffmann-La Roche, Elan Pharma, Life Molecular Imaging, Cidara Therapeutics, and others

Key Down Syndrome Therapies:

AEF0217, ACI-24.060, Donepezil HCl, Memantine, E2020, RG1662, ELND005, Florbetaben (BAY94-9172), CD101, and others

The Down Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males (54.5%) are affected slightly more than females (45.5%) with Down Syndrome The Down Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Down Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Down Syndrome market dynamics.





Down Syndrome Overview

Down syndrome is a genetic condition resulting from the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. Individuals with Down syndrome typically exhibit distinctive physical features, such as almond-shaped eyes and a flat facial profile. Cognitive and developmental delays are common, but there is considerable variation in abilities. Health issues associated with Down syndrome may include heart defects and a higher risk of certain medical conditions. Early intervention and support can significantly enhance the quality of life for individuals with Down syndrome. Embracing a person-centered approach promotes inclusion, recognizing their unique strengths and fostering a more inclusive society. Ongoing research aims to better understand the condition and improve interventions, emphasizing individualized care and support.





Down Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Down Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Down Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Down Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Down Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Down Syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Down Syndrome





Down Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast





Down Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Down Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Down Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Down Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Down Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



AEF0217:

Aelis Farma

ACI-24.060:

AC Immune SA

Donepezil HCl:

Eisai Inc.

Memantine:

Forest Laboratories

E2020:

Eisai Co., Ltd.

RG1662:

Hoffmann-La Roche

ELND005:

Elan Pharma

Florbetaben (BAY94-9172):

Life Molecular Imaging CD101:

Cidara Therapeutics





Down Syndrome Treatment Market





Down Syndrome Market Strengths



Families, advocacy groups, and healthcare organizations offer strong support networks for individuals with Down syndrome, promoting awareness, research, and inclusive policies. Advances in medical care and technology have improved the early detection of Down syndrome during pregnancy, allowing for better medical management and support.





Down Syndrome Market Opportunities



Lack of approved medication for treating Down syndrome, provide pharma companies to bring novel therapies with first mover advantage. Technology advancements, such as assistive devices, communication aids, and accessible applications, offer opportunities to enhance communication and daily living skills for individuals with Down syndrome.





Scope of the Down Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage:

7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Down Syndrome Companies:

Aelis Farma, AC Immune SA, Eisai Inc., Forest Laboratories, Eisai Co., Hoffmann-La Roche, Elan Pharma, Life Molecular Imaging, Cidara Therapeutics, and others

Key Down Syndrome Therapies:

AEF0217, ACI-24.060, Donepezil HCl, Memantine, E2020, RG1662, ELND005, Florbetaben (BAY94-9172), CD101, and others

Down Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment:

Down Syndrome current marketed and Down Syndrome emerging therapies

Down Syndrome Market Dynamics:

Down Syndrome market drivers and Down Syndrome market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis:

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Down Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Down Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement







Down Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment





Table of Contents



1. Down Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Down Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Down Syndrome

4. Down Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Down Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Down Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Down Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Down Syndrome



9. Down Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Down Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Down Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Down Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Down Syndrome Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Down Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Down Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Down Syndrome Market Barriers

17.

Down Syndrome Appendix

18. Down Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight





