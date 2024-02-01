               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KRAS Inhibitors Market Trends 2032: Epidemiology, Market Size, Therapies, Clinical Trials, Companies, And Growth Analysis By Delveinsight. Segmented By Therapies And Countries


2/1/2024 3:03:38 AM

"KRAS Inhibitors Market"

DelveInsight's
“KRAS Inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′
report offers an in-depth understanding of the KRAS Inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the KRAS Inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

KRAS Inhibitors Market Forecast


Some of the key facts of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report:

  • The KRAS Inhibitors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant
    CAGR
    during the study period (2019-2032)
  • Pons-Tostivint et al.'s 2021 study found that TP53 mutations were present in over half of KRAS-mutant individuals, with
    STK11 (18% to 28%)
    and
    KEAP1 (24%)
    following closely after
  • According to
    Amanam et al. 2020, G12C (40%), G12V (21%), G12D (17%), G12A (10%) , and other G12 and G13 mutations (12%) are the most prevalent variants within KRAS. The most prevalent co-existing mutations are PTPRD (15%), KEAP1 (24%), TP53 (39%), STK11 (30%), and RBM10 (15%). Strong links exist between TP53 and increased proliferation, while STK11 has been linked to immune surveillance suppression
  • Veccia et al. (2022)
    report that out of 119 patients with a KRAS mutation, 50 had a KRAS modified type mutation and 69 had a KRAS wild type mutation. Twenty-six (48%) of the fifty KRAS mutant patients had G12C mutation, 26 (52%) had G12A mutation, G12D [3.4%], G12S [3.4%], G12V [5.9%], G13D [1.7%], Q61H, and Q61L
  • Of the cancer types that were chosen, colorectal cancer has the highest number of KRAS mutant cases, followed by pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. In the 7MM, KRAS mutant colorectal cancer cases were around
    205,889
    in 2019
  • The most common cancer to have KRAS mutations is pancreatic cancer, which is followed by NSCLC and CRC. G12C is the most common KRAS mutation seen in NSCLC. Furthermore, G12D is the most prevalent KRAS mutation in pancreatic and colorectal cancer
  • In December 2022,
    For adult patients with
    KRASG12C-mutated
    locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, and who have had at least one prior systemic therapy, the FDA has given accelerated approval for KRAZATI (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option May 2022, Mirati filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the EU.
  • Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies:
    Novartis, Verastem Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Eli Lilly, Revolution Medicines, and others
  • Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies:
    JDQ443, Avutometinib, BI 1701963, GDC-6036, LY353798, RMC-4630, and others
  • The KRAS Inhibitors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage KRAS Inhibitors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the KRAS Inhibitors market dynamics.


KRAS Inhibitors Overview

One of the most frequent abnormalities in cancer, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), is a mutation in the Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS). The KRAS protein has a strong affinity for cellular guanosine triphosphate (GTP), but lacks an optimal small molecule binding site. This makes designing targeted small molecule medicines difficult. In spite of attempts, KRAS continues to be a difficult therapeutic target.

KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.


KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The KRAS Inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

  • Total Prevalence of KRAS Inhibitors
  • Prevalent Cases of KRAS Inhibitors by severity
  • Gender-specific Prevalence of KRAS Inhibitors
  • Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic KRAS Inhibitors


KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology Forecast


KRAS Inhibitors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the KRAS Inhibitors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers KRAS Inhibitors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the KRAS Inhibitors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.


KRAS Inhibitors Therapies and Key Companies

  • JDQ443:
    Novartis
  • Avutometinib:
    Verastem Oncology
  • BI 1701963:
    Boehringer Ingelheim
  • GDC-6036:
    Roche
  • LY353798:
    Eli Lilly
  • RMC-4630:
    Revolution Medicines


KRAS Inhibitors Treatment Market


KRAS Inhibitors Market Strengths

  • Combining KRAS-targeted therapies with other treatment modalities, such as immunotherapies or traditional chemotherapy, holds promise for improving treatment outcomes. The potential for combination therapies creates additional market opportunities and enhances the overall market strength of KRAS mutations.


KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunities

  • To enhance the effectiveness of KRASG12C inhibitors in NSCLC, it is crucial to integrate them into the first-line standard of care(SOC). Nevertheless, the currently available agents have encountered difficulties due to toxic side effects when combined with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.


Scope of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

  • Study Period: 2019–2032
  • Coverage:
    7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
  • Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies:
    Novartis, Verastem Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Eli Lilly, Revolution Medicines, and others
  • Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies:
    JDQ443, Avutometinib, BI 1701963, GDC-6036, LY353798, RMC-4630, and others
  • KRAS Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment:
    KRAS Inhibitors current marketed and KRAS Inhibitors emerging therapies
  • KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics:
    KRAS Inhibitors market drivers and KRAS Inhibitors market barriers
  • Competitive Intelligence Analysis:
    SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
  • KRAS Inhibitors Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement


KRAS Inhibitors Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment


About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

