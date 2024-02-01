(MENAFN- GetNews)





"KRAS Inhibitors Market"

DelveInsight's

“KRAS Inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′

report offers an in-depth understanding of the KRAS Inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the KRAS Inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.





Some of the key facts of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report:





The KRAS Inhibitors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant

CAGR

during the study period (2019-2032)

Pons-Tostivint et al.'s 2021 study found that TP53 mutations were present in over half of KRAS-mutant individuals, with

STK11 (18% to 28%)

and

KEAP1 (24%)

following closely after

According to

Amanam et al. 2020, G12C (40%), G12V (21%), G12D (17%), G12A (10%) , and other G12 and G13 mutations (12%) are the most prevalent variants within KRAS. The most prevalent co-existing mutations are PTPRD (15%), KEAP1 (24%), TP53 (39%), STK11 (30%), and RBM10 (15%). Strong links exist between TP53 and increased proliferation, while STK11 has been linked to immune surveillance suppression

Veccia et al. (2022)

report that out of 119 patients with a KRAS mutation, 50 had a KRAS modified type mutation and 69 had a KRAS wild type mutation. Twenty-six (48%) of the fifty KRAS mutant patients had G12C mutation, 26 (52%) had G12A mutation, G12D [3.4%], G12S [3.4%], G12V [5.9%], G13D [1.7%], Q61H, and Q61L

Of the cancer types that were chosen, colorectal cancer has the highest number of KRAS mutant cases, followed by pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. In the 7MM, KRAS mutant colorectal cancer cases were around

205,889

in 2019

The most common cancer to have KRAS mutations is pancreatic cancer, which is followed by NSCLC and CRC. G12C is the most common KRAS mutation seen in NSCLC. Furthermore, G12D is the most prevalent KRAS mutation in pancreatic and colorectal cancer

In December 2022,

For adult patients with

KRASG12C-mutated

locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, and who have had at least one prior systemic therapy, the FDA has given accelerated approval for KRAZATI (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option May 2022, Mirati filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the EU.

Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies:

Novartis, Verastem Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Eli Lilly, Revolution Medicines, and others

Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies:

JDQ443, Avutometinib, BI 1701963, GDC-6036, LY353798, RMC-4630, and others The KRAS Inhibitors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage KRAS Inhibitors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the KRAS Inhibitors market dynamics.





KRAS Inhibitors Overview

One of the most frequent abnormalities in cancer, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), is a mutation in the Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS). The KRAS protein has a strong affinity for cellular guanosine triphosphate (GTP), but lacks an optimal small molecule binding site. This makes designing targeted small molecule medicines difficult. In spite of attempts, KRAS continues to be a difficult therapeutic target.





KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The KRAS Inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of KRAS Inhibitors

Prevalent Cases of KRAS Inhibitors by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of KRAS Inhibitors Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic KRAS Inhibitors





KRAS Inhibitors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the KRAS Inhibitors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers KRAS Inhibitors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the KRAS Inhibitors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





KRAS Inhibitors Therapies and Key Companies



JDQ443:

Novartis

Avutometinib:

Verastem Oncology

BI 1701963:

Boehringer Ingelheim

GDC-6036:

Roche

LY353798:

Eli Lilly RMC-4630:

Revolution Medicines





KRAS Inhibitors Market Strengths

Combining KRAS-targeted therapies with other treatment modalities, such as immunotherapies or traditional chemotherapy, holds promise for improving treatment outcomes. The potential for combination therapies creates additional market opportunities and enhances the overall market strength of KRAS mutations.





KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunities

To enhance the effectiveness of KRASG12C inhibitors in NSCLC, it is crucial to integrate them into the first-line standard of care(SOC). Nevertheless, the currently available agents have encountered difficulties due to toxic side effects when combined with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.





Scope of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage:

7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies:

Novartis, Verastem Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Eli Lilly, Revolution Medicines, and others

Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies:

JDQ443, Avutometinib, BI 1701963, GDC-6036, LY353798, RMC-4630, and others

KRAS Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment:

KRAS Inhibitors current marketed and KRAS Inhibitors emerging therapies

KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics:

KRAS Inhibitors market drivers and KRAS Inhibitors market barriers



Competitive Intelligence Analysis:

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies KRAS Inhibitors Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement







