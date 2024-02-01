(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trials"

(Albany, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline constitutes 40+ key companies continuously working towards developing 40+ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insight, 2023“

report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma companies working in the treatment market are

Dizal Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Secura Bio, Autolus Limited, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics, Dialectic Therapeutics, PersonGen Biotherapeutics, Secura Bio, Viracta Therapeutics, BeiGene,

and others, are developing therapies for the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment





Emerging Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are-

AZD-4205, Valemetostat, Duvelisib, AUTO4, Tolinapant, KT-333, DT2216, TAA13 CAR T, COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), Nanatinotat + valganciclovir, Tislelizumab,

and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market in the coming years.



In November 2022, Affimed N.V.

and

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc.

have formed a new strategic partnership aimed at jointly developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a combined therapy that involves Affimed's Innate Cell Engager (ICE) AFM13 and Artiva's cord blood-derived, cryopreserved off-the-shelf allogeneic NK cell candidate, AB-101. Affimed submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA for the AFM13 and AB-101 co-administered therapy, seeking guidance on the clinical trial design focusing on relapsed/refractory (r/r) Hodgkin lymphoma (HL). The proposal includes an exploratory arm investigating the combination in r/r CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), offering a potential pathway to registration. The FDA has acknowledged this request and indicated plans to provide feedback by Q1 2023.

MT-101

is under development to address relapsed and refractory CD5-expressing T-cell lymphomas. Myeloid Therapeutics declared in October 2022 that the US Food and Drug Administration has bestowed Fast Track Designation upon MT-101 for individuals with refractory or relapsed CD5+ peripheral T cell lymphoma. Following the determination of the recommended Phase II dose, Myeloid intends to commence a Phase II trial aimed at facilitating registration for this specific patient group.

In September 2022, Yingli Pharma

reported the initial dosing of the first patient in a Phase II trial targeting the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphomas-a diverse group of typically aggressive tumors. The trial involves administering linperlisib, a potent inhibitor targeting the delta isoform of PI3 kinase, to patients dealing with relapsed or refractory peripheral T/NK cell lymphoma. This single-arm Phase II study is designed to assess the safety, effectiveness, and pharmacokinetics of orally administered linperlisib, part of a strategic collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. In June 2022, Kymera Therapeutics

revealed that the FDA has given orphan drug designation to KT-333, designed for treating Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL).

KT-333

represents a pioneering degrader of the transcriptional regulator STAT3. The activation of STAT3 has demonstrated significant influence on PTCL disease progression, yet there are presently no approved treatments specifically targeting this pathway.





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare and diverse group of aggressive lymphomas originating from mature T-cells, part of the body's immune system. PTCL comprises several subtypes, each with distinct clinical features and prognoses. Symptoms may include enlarged lymph nodes, fever, weight loss, and night sweats. Diagnosis involves biopsy and immunophenotyping to identify specific T-cell markers. Treatment options vary depending on the subtype and stage but often include chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and stem cell transplantation. PTCL prognosis is generally less favorable compared to B-cell lymphomas, emphasizing the need for personalized and aggressive treatment approaches. Ongoing research aims to improve understanding and develop more effective therapies for this challenging hematological malignancy.





Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-





Emerging Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



AZD-4205:

Dizal Pharmaceutical

Valemetostat:

Daiichi Sankyo

Duvelisib:

Secura Bio

AUTO4:

Autolus Limited

Tolinapant:

Astex Pharmaceuticals

KT-333:

Kymera Therapeutics

DT2216:

Dialectic Therapeutics

TAA13 CAR T:

PersonGen Biotherapeutics

COPIKTRA (Duvelisib):

Secura Bio

Nanatinotat + valganciclovir:

ViractaTherapeutics Tislelizumab:

BeiGene





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Route of Administration

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intramuscular

Intra-tumoral Molecule Type





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Molecule Type

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal antibodies

Immunoglobulins

Small molecules

Pyrimidines

Proteins and Peptides Product Type





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Assessment by Product Type

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma By Stage and Product Type

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Assessment by Molecule Type Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Report covers around 40+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Further Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report to learn more about the

emerging Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma therapies





Some of the key companies in the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma are –

Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, SciTech Development LLC, Celleron Therapeutics, Myeloid Therapeutics, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., CerRx, Inc., Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Kura Oncology, Inc., Viracta Therapeutics, Autolus Therapeutics, Affimed Therapeutics, C4 Therapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Sorrento Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Dialectic Therapeutics, and others.





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Download Sample PDF Report to know more about

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma drugs and therapies





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Market Strengths

In recent years, efforts have been made to incorporate new therapies into combination strategies to treat this challenging disease entity, the recent launch of therapies like HIYASTA, DRAVIAS, and REMITORO in Japan increase the market size of PTCL and covers the unmet need for patient in Japan are some of the important factors that are fueling the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market.





Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Market Opportunities

However, currently there are lots of drugs in development that have appeared to be far more promising and less toxic than the drugs that are currently available for patients, there is no approved therapy available for CHOP ineligible patients, so companies can shift their focus for this patient group and other factors are creating obstacles in the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market growth.





Scope of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies:

Dizal Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Secura Bio, Autolus Limited, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics, Dialectic Therapeutics, PersonGen Biotherapeutics, Secura Bio, Viracta Therapeutics, BeiGene, and others

Key Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapies:

AZD-4205, Valemetostat, Duvelisib, AUTO4, Tolinapant, KT-333, DT2216, TAA13 CAR T, COPIKTRA (Duvelisib), Nanatinotat + valganciclovir, Tislelizumab, and others

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment:

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma current marketed and Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma emerging therapies Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market drivers and Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market barriers







Request for Sample PDF Report for

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials





Table of Contents

1. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Report Introduction

2. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Executive Summary

3. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

4. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Key Companies

14. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Key Products

15. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

16 . Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight





About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Ankit Nigam

Email: Send Email

Phone: +91-9650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: United States

Website:

