Garden Bros. Circus Welcomes Edward Nino Hernandez, The World’S Smallest Person, To Their Spectacular Lineup

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Garden Bros. Circus , the world's largest circus, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to their extraordinary lineup: Edward Nino Hernandez, the world's smallest person, standing at an astonishing 23 inches tall. Hailing all the way from Columbia, Edward is set to captivate audiences with his incredible dance moves and zest for life, exclusively at Garden Bros. Circus.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome

Edward to the Garden Bros. family. His energy, talent, and spirit are truly remarkable, and we can't wait for audiences to experience his unique performances," exclaimed Niles Garden, one of the Garden Brothers.

Zack Garden, also a part of the Garden Brothers, added, "Edward's presence brings an entirely new dimension to our show, and we are honored to have him with us. His passion for performance is infectious, and we are certain that he will become a beloved part of the Garden Bros. Circus experience."

Edward's addition to the Garden Bros. Circus promises to elevate the already awe-inspiring performances and create unforgettable memories for audiences of all ages. Don't miss the chance to witness

Edward living his best life and dazzling spectators at Garden Bros. Circus.

For more information and to catch

Edward in action, visit

GardenBrosCircus .

For more details, contact David Martin, Public Relations Manager at:

Email: ...

Phone: (571) 201-5717

About Garden Bros. Circus:

Garden Bros. Circus has been delivering unparalleled entertainment for over a century, showcasing some of the most astounding acts and performers from around the world. With a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, the Garden Bros. Circus continues to delight audiences with its exhilarating shows and captivating talent.

Media Contact

Company Name: Garden Bros. Circus

Contact Person: David Martin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (571) 201-5717

Country: United States

Website: GardenBrosCircus

