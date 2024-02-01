(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Multiple Myeloma Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in incident cases of Multiple Myeloma, high adoption of newer therapies, rich emerging pipeline, and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities.

DelveInsight's " Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Multiple Myeloma market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Multiple Myeloma drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Multiple Myeloma treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Multiple Myeloma: An Overview

According to the American Cancer Society, Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells. In general, when plasma cells become cancerous and grow out of control, this is called multiple myeloma. The plasma cells make an abnormal protein (antibody) known by several different names, including monoclonal immunoglobulin, monoclonal protein (M-protein), M-spike, or paraprotein. Normal plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are a significant part of the immune system.

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer diagnosis, after non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in the United States. Multiple Myeloma is slightly more prevalent in males compared to females. Myeloma incidence is strongly related to age, with the highest incidence rates being in older people and most frequently diagnosed among people aged 65–74.

Treatment for multiple myeloma usually includes anti-myeloma medicines to destroy the myeloma cells or control cancer when it comes back (relapses) and medicines and procedures to prevent and treat problems caused by myeloma – such as bone pain, fractures, and anemia. The main treatment options include stem cell transplant, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, corticosteroids, proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, monoclonal antibodies, surgery, and radiation therapy. Also, the survival of patients with myeloma has improved due to the development and approval of new treatments. Multiple Myeloma treatment strategies have also evolved with the emergence of new therapies with a novel mechanism of action and also with more complex combination regimens being used, such as quadruplets, triplets, and doublets

The multiple myeloma market is rapidly evolving, and current and emerging key players face the biggest risk due to this high degree of innovation. ADCs, CAR-T-cell treatments, and bispecific antibodies are just a few of the novel modes of action that have recently entered the market for later lines of therapy.

Multiple Myeloma Market Key Facts



The total multiple myeloma market size in the 7MM was estimated to be nearly USD 20,000 million in 2022, which is expected to show positive growth by 2032.

The total market size for multiple myeloma in the United States was around USD 14,000 million in 2022, expected to rise by 2032.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany captured the maximum multiple myeloma market share in 2022, whereas Spain was at the bottom of the ladder in the same year.

In the 7MM, the highest incident cases of multiple myeloma were seen in the United States, followed by EU4 and the UK.

Among EU4 countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of incident multiple myeloma cases, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest cases in 2022. Multiple myeloma is more common in males as compared to females. More than 50% of males in the United States are diagnosed with multiple myeloma.







Multiple Myeloma Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Multiple Myeloma market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Multiple Myeloma drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Multiple Myeloma epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Multiple Myeloma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Diagnosed cases of Multiple Myeloma by Age Distribution in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Symptomatic Cases of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Cases of Multiple Myeloma by Treatment Line in the 7MM [2019–2032] Gender-specific cases of Multiple Myeloma in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Multiple Myeloma Drug Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Multiple Myeloma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Multiple Myeloma drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Multiple Myeloma pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Multiple Myeloma companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Analysis

At present, the Multiple Myeloma market holds a diverse range of therapeutic alternatives for treatment, which includes Proteasome Inhibitors, Immunomodulating Agents, Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Chemotherapy, Corticosteroids, Nuclear export inhibitors and CAR-t cell therapy in different lines of treatment.

Thalidomide is sold under the name Thalomid by Celgene Corporation. To this date, IMiDs , including Thalidomide (Thalomid), Lenalidomide (Revlimid), and Pomalidomide (Pomalyst/Imnovid) have been approved by the regulatory authorities for the treatment of Multiple myeloma. Followed by thalidomide, Lenalidomide came into existence. It is similar to thalidomide and works well in treating multiple myeloma.

In June 2006, Revlimid plus dexamethasone was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for use in multiple myeloma patients who have received at least one prior therapy. Pomalidomide is the most recently approved thalidomide analog.

To further improve the treatment scenario, several prominent companies are actively engaged in the development of therapies for Multiple Myeloma. Notably, among these companies, Carsgen Therapeutics stands out with its Multiple Myeloma drug candidates progressing to the most advanced stage, i.e., the Registered stage . This signifies the significant strides being made by Carsgen Therapeutics in the field of Multiple Myeloma treatment, showcasing its commitment to advancing therapeutic options for this condition.

On Jan. 29, 2024, Oricell Therapeutics (Oricell) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for OriCAR-017 for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM). OriCAR-017 is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting GPRC5D. The therapy leverages Oricell's proprietary platforms including Ori®Ab antibodies, Ori®CAR construct, and unique CMC know-how to achieve optimal binding and superior persistence and anti-tumor efficacy out of rejuvenated CAR-T cells. The IND enables Oricell to initiate the clinical development for OriCAR-017 in the US immediately.



Multiple Myeloma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Some of the key companies in the Multiple Myeloma Market include CASI Pharmaceuticals, Carsgen Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, Gracell Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Sorrento Therapeutics, TeneoOne, Karyopharma Therapeutics, Arcellx, Poseida Therapeutics, Ichnos Sciences, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ascentage Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd., CRISPR Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, IGM Biosciences, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Innovent Biologics, Keymed Biosciences, Starton Therapeutics, Takeda, Fate Therapeutics, Gilead Sciences, Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Nanjing IASO Biotechnology Co., Ltd., GPCR Therapeutics, Chimerix, and many others.

Emerging and Marketed Multiple Myeloma Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel: Carsgen Therapeutics

Descartes 08: Cartesian Therapeutics

GC012F: Gracell Biotechnology Shanghai Co., Ltd.

CID-103: CASI Pharmaceuticals

STI-1492: Sorrento Therapeutics

CARVYKTI: Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

ABECMA: Bristol Myers Squibb and Bluebird bio TECVAYLI: Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

And Many Others

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Multiple Myeloma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

6. Multiple Myeloma Patient Journey

7. Multiple Myeloma Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Multiple Myeloma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Multiple Myeloma Treatment

11. Multiple Myeloma Marketed Therapies

12. Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Multiple Myeloma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Multiple Myeloma Companies Active in the Market

17. Multiple Myeloma Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Multiple Myeloma Market

19. Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

20. Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

