"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in prevalence, recent approval of disease-targeted therapies, and growing pipeline activity.

DelveInsight's " Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Eosinophilic Esophagitis: An Overview

Eosinophilic Esophagitis represents a chronic, local immune-mediated disorder of the digestive system in which large numbers of a particular type of white blood cell called eosinophils are present in the esophagus. The disease is understood as a clinical-pathological entity, where symptoms and histology must always be considered together for the diagnosis and follow-up or assessment of the response to treatment.

Clinical manifestations in infants and toddlers generally include vomiting, food refusal, choking with meals, and, less commonly, failure to thrive. Predominant symptoms in school-aged children and adolescents include dysphagia, food impaction, and choking/gagging with meals, particularly while eating coarse textures, whereas dysphagia is more common in adults. Other symptoms associated with Eosinophilic Esophagitis include abdominal/chest pain, vomiting, and regurgitation.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis occurs as a result of an immunogenic reaction to various antigens that are commonly found in food and air. There is a strong genetic component involved in the pathogenesis of Eosinophilic Esophagitis and a high concordance is reported for Eosinophilic Esophagitis among family members.

The predominant symptom in adults is dysphagia; however, intractable heartburn and food avoidance may also be present. The diagnosis of Eosinophilic Esophagitis depends on the clinical manifestations and endoscopic and histological findings in esophageal mucosa biopsies. The gold standard for Eosinophilic Esophagitis diagnosis remains biopsy findings demonstrating increased intro-epithelial esophageal eosinophil counts without concomitant eosinophilic infiltration in the stomach or duodenum.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Key Facts



In the 7MM, the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market size was approximately USD 600 million in 2021.

The total diagnosed prevalent patient population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the 7MM countries was more than 700,000 cases in 2021.

As per the estimates, the US had the highest patient population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed patient population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, with approximately 58,000 cases, followed by France in 2021. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent patient population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, with nearly 33,000 cases in 2021.







Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Eosinophilic Esophagitis pipeline therapies . It also thoroughly assesses the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Eosinophilic Esophagitis drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Eosinophilic Esophagitis epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Eosinophilic Esophagitis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Diagnosed Prevalence of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Age-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the 7MM (2019–2032) Gender-specific Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Eosinophilic Esophagitis drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Eosinophilic Esophagitis pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Eosinophilic Esophagitis companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapeutics Analysis

The goal of

Eosinophilic Esophagitis

treatment is to control the symptoms by decreasing the number of eosinophils in the esophagus and, subsequently, reducing esophageal inflammation. Management consists of dietary, pharmacological, and endoscopic treatment.

Presently, the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis consists of dietary, pharmacological, and endoscopic interventions. Pharmacologic therapy encompasses PPIs and corticosteroids, which are the mainstays of treatment. Unfortunately, PPIs and corticosteroids are associated with a high incidence of remission.



Though the FDA and EMA approved two drugs, fewer curative options are available to treat patients with Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and the scarcity of proper safety efficacy profiles of recently approved drugs and the unavailability of authorized recommendations for administration forces gastroenterologists to avoid prescribing these drugs in real-world clinical practice.

To further improve the treatment scenario, several notable companies are actively involved in the development of therapies for Eosinophilic Esophagitis. Among these, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals takes a prominent position, as its Eosinophilic Esophagitis drug candidates have advanced to the most advanced stage, Phase III . This underscores Ellodi Pharmaceuticals' significant progress and dedication to addressing the therapeutic needs associated with Eosinophilic Esophagitis.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include

Some of the key companies in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market include AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Landos Biopharma, Calypso Biotech, Takeda, Dr. Falk Pharma, DBV Technologies, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Aqilion, Serpin Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Pfizer, and others.

Emerging and Marketed Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Cendakimab: BMS

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Estrasimod: Pfizer

ESO-101: ESOCAP

Lirentelimab: Allakos APT-1011: Ellodi Pharmaceutical

And Many Others

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Disease Background and Overview

6. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Patient Journey

7. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Eosinophilic Esophagitis Treatment

11. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Marketed Therapies

12. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies Active in the Market

17. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market

19. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Drivers

20. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

