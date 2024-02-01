(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections and the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Arikayce, SPR720, Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide), NUZYRA (omadacycline), Molgramostim, and others.

DelveInsight's " Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections: An Overview

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NTM is also referred to as atypical mycobacteria, mycobacteria other than tuberculosis (MOTT), or environmental mycobacteria. It is a ubiquitous, aerobic, non-motile, acid-fast bacteria commonly found in soil and water. Inhalation of these bacteria may cause disease in both healthy persons and those with compromised immune systems.

NTMs can cause infections in a wide variety of body sites, most commonly the lungs and in the following areas: Skin and soft tissue, device-associated infections, Lymph nodes, Blood, or other usually sterile locations in the body. In NTM disorders, the severity of infection and the disease course can vary greatly from one person to another.

The recurrence rate of NTM infection after antibiotic therapy ranges from 20% to 45%. Patients experiencing relapse/recurrence after being treated with antibiotics are then considered for treatment with surgical interventions.

A diagnosis of non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease is based upon the identification of characteristic symptoms, a detailed patient history, a thorough clinical evaluation, and a variety of specialized tests. However, the diagnosis can be challenging because the characteristic signs and symptoms are highly variable and nonspecific.

Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Market Key Facts



As per DelveInsight's estimates, a considerable number of prevalent cases of NTM infections were recorded in Japan, with more than 82,000 cases in 2019.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of NTM infections, followed by France and the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of NTM infections.

The most prevalent cases of NTM infections were recorded in the United States. Companies like Insmed Incorporated, Savara, Spero Therapeutics, Revimmune, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are coming up with novel therapeutic approaches that can entirely change the treatment landscape of NTM infections. The lack of much effective and efficient product in the market, builds a budding chance for the emerging therapies to be launched, providing a fortuitous opportunity to capture the larger market share.









Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections by Species in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NTM Infections by Severity in the 7 MM (2019–2032) Treatable Population of NTM Infections in the 7MM (2019–2032)

Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections pipeline development activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Therapeutics Analysis

For a long, NTM infections have had no proper cure, but researchers have been actively engaged in finding the cure through research on antibacterial drugs. The American Thoracic Society (ATS) and Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) recommend a standard NTM lung disease treatment with antibiotic medications. One hope has risen with the approval of Arikayce in the US.

Generally, NTM infection patients are provided with antibiotics such as azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, minocycline, cefoxitin, and imipenem. Currently, the major treatment options for NTM infections are Oral antibiotics (Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin, and Minocycline), oral + intravenous antibiotics (Cefoxitin and Imipenem), and inhaled antibiotics for NTMPD-refractory cases.

On Jan. 30, 2024, Microbion Corporation announced that the company has been granted a second orphan drug designation for its lead drug candidate, pravibismane , for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections. NTM infections are most commonly found in the lungs; however, skin and soft tissue, indwelling medical devices, lymph nodes, and blood can also harbor NTM infections.

Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Insmed Incorporated

Red Hill Biopharma

Novoteris

Savara Inc Beyond Air

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed Non-tuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



SPR720: Spero Therapeutics

Molgramostim: Savara Pharmaceuticals

Thiolanox (Nitric Oxide): Mallinckrodt Inc

NUZYRA (omadacycline): Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc CYT 107 (Recombinant human interleukin-7): Revimmune

And Many Others

Conductive Hearing Loss Market

