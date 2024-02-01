(MENAFN- GetNews)





Long-term care events can have a significant impact on a client's assets and self-esteem. Financial advisors recognize the devastating effect a long-term care event can have on a client's portfolio, ultimately affecting their bottom line. The expenses associated with long-term care can create significant holes in a client's financial bucket, leading to a decrease in their assets. This can be particularly challenging for clients who may have planned for a certain retirement lifestyle or have specific financial goals.

Furthermore, the episode emphasizes that long-term care events can also impact a client's self-esteem. The uncertainty and potential loss of independence that come with needing long-term care can be emotionally challenging for individuals. It suggests that financial advisors and attorneys who specialize in long-term care planning can help alleviate some of these concerns by providing solutions and resources to their clients. By addressing the potential financial impact of long-term care events and offering guidance and support, advisors can help their clients maintain their self-esteem and financial stability.

In the episode, Ryan Quante emphasizes the importance of putting a plan in place to address long-term care and highlights how it can benefit both the client and the advisor. He explains that for financial advisors, a long-term care event can be a significant threat to their assets under management, affecting their bottom line. By helping their clients create a plan to address long-term care, advisors can prevent potential financial devastation and protect their clients' portfolios.

Additionally, Ryan mentions that many advisors may not be familiar with the solutions available for long-term care planning. He emphasizes the role of education in empowering advisors to better serve their clients. By educating advisors about long-term care solutions, Ryan aims to position them as specialists in this area and provide them with the knowledge and resources to effectively address their clients' long-term care needs.

Also, Ryan Quante suggests that working on long-term care cases together, rather than outsourcing them, can be mutually beneficial for the advisor and the client. By collaborating on these cases, advisors can expand their expertise and add to their bottom line. This approach also allows advisors to provide comprehensive, holistic services to their clients, positioning them as trusted advisors who can address both the financial and long-term care aspects of their clients' lives.

Ryan added:“I help families ensure they never have another sleepless night worrying about paying for their loved one's care.”

About Ryan Quante

Ryan is a Certified Long Term-Care Insurance specialist and has helped clients, agents, & and attorneys find viable solutions to their LTC needs. For the past 8 years, he's made it his mission to help as many people avoid spending down all their assets to pay for care as he can through creative planning strategies. Ryan resides in St. Charles, Missouri, and enjoys hockey, music, and his two dogs.

