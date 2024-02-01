Tech Talks Upskill Local Business Owners On Productivity Hacks

(MENAFN- GetNews) Silicon Valley tech innovators share insider tips to transform small business operations, boost staff retention

CAMPBELL, CA - January 31, 2024 - Desi Contemporary Indian Casual, a modern Indian cuisine restaurant located in downtown Campbell, is hosting an engaging Tech Tal event on Monday, February 5th, from 6-9 PM. The event will focus on how small business owners can leverage technology to boost productivity, retain employees, and gain a competitive edge.

Featured speaker Jesse Chor, Founder and CEO of fintech startup TAND , will share insights into how the company's financial services platform is designed to provide financial resilience and community ties for small businesses. This is achieved through collective savings models akin to Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) groups.

Tanda goes a step further to offer this cooperative savings and credit model designed for community groups as a B2B SaaS platform targeting small to medium-sized businesses. Event attendees will learn exactly how this model, when applied to businesses, can lead to higher employee satisfaction, longer retention, reduced burnout risk, and more positive work culture - crucial success factors for any small business.

Co-hosting the tech talk event is Mohit Nagrath, Co-Founder of downtown Campbell fixture Desi Contemporary Indian Casual. Nagrath will share how implementing Tanda at his restaurant has boosted staff retention over the past year and created a tighter-knit employee community. Productivity has also seen an uptick due to this heightened job satisfaction.

Nagrath says Tanda's platform has also introduced an Employee Bonus plan built into the platform and is a complete game changer. It

rewards our staff for their hard work and dedication. From Performance-based bonuses for exceptional service and teamwork to recognition of individual achievements and milestones. It helps motivate our team and is something very valuable

for SMBs

in restaurants and retail.

Additionally, Nagrath will discuss how Desi Contemporary has tapped into data analytics & metrics over the past three years to gain actionable insights from customer and business operations data. Applying these tech capabilities "has been instrumental," reports Mr. Nagrath, who oversees technology strategy for the business, "in everything from menu design, restaurant layout to customer retention and operational optimization." He is planning a talk soon on leveraging data and AI for small businesses in all areas to accelerate growth and efficiency

The tech talk event, with an opportunity for Q&A, promises to equip attendees with both strategic and tactical advice for driving productivity gains at their own small businesses. Those interested in attending can RSVP on the event page (link), which also outlines COVID-19 protocols. The venue, Desi Contemporary Indian Causal, is conveniently located downtown near the Pruneyard shopping center in Campbell, CA , in the heart of Silicon Valley.

For more information about the event, visit

Media Contact

Company Name: OtterPR

Contact Person: Laura Pucker

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8136786828

Address: 320 1st Ave N

City: St. Petersburg

State: Florida

Country: United States

Website: OtterPR

