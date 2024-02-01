New York Family Law Attorney Richard Roman Shum Explains Child Passport Application Process

(MENAFN- GetNews)





New York family law attorney Richard Roman Shum ( ) of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum has recently published an insightful article addressing a common question many parents in New York face: "Do both parents need to be present for their child's passport application?" The article provides a comprehensive overview of the requirements and legal stipulations surrounding the involvement of parents in their child's passport application process in New York.

The guidance of a seasoned New York family law attorney is often invaluable in navigating the complex web of legalities involved in obtaining a passport for a minor. The article provides clarity on the essential role that both parents play in the passport application process, emphasizing the importance of legal consent and the prevention of international child abduction.

"The involvement of both parents in the passport application process is not just a procedural formality-it's a critical safeguard to protect the well-being of children," states the New York family law attorney. Shum further clarifies that both parents are legally recognized as guardians and, as such, must consent to the issuance of a passport to minors to ensure their safety.

The article delves into the Two-Parent Consent Law, which was established to mitigate the risk of international parental child abductions by ensuring that both parents agree to the child's travel. Richard Roman Shum explains that this law is not just an administrative hurdle but a protective measure that operates in the best interests of the child.

"The law acts as a check to ensure that both parents have a say in their child's international travel plans," Richard Roman Shum clarifies. "In cases where one parent is unable to be present, there are specific steps that can be taken, such as providing a notarized consent form, to fulfill the legal requirements."

The article dives into the specifics of what documents are needed for the application, where to submit it, and how to handle situations where both parents are not available to be present. It lays out a blueprint for the required documents, such as proof of citizenship, proof of relationship, parental identification, passport photos, and the application fee.

For those cases where one parent cannot be present, the article provides guidance on alternative methods of providing consent. Special circumstances, such as sole custody by one parent, the inability of one parent to appear, or the unreachability of the other parent, are also discussed with a clear explanation of the necessary steps and documentation.

Understanding the intricacies of the child passport application process can be daunting for parents, especially when time is of the essence. The article emphasizes the importance of early application and keeping track of the application status to avoid any delays that could disrupt travel plans.

For parents seeking to secure their child's passport in New York, this article serves as an essential resource. It clearly outlines the steps and considerations involved, helping to unravel the process and provide peace of mind.

About Law Office of Richard Roman Shum:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum is a New York-based legal practice that provides comprehensive services in family law. With a focus on offering personalized and compassionate legal counsel, the firm prides itself on helping clients through challenging situations with professionalism and respect. Their experience in family law matters positions them as a supportive guide for those dealing with the sensitive issues surrounding child passport applications, custody disputes, and other family legal concerns.

