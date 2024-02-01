Introducing “The Knowing” – An Enthralling First Novel By Carolyn Mitchell Boykin

(MENAFN- GetNews) In this haunting and often terrifying tale, Ms. Boykin resurrects the boogeyman of the past and makes readers fear the darkness

Carolyn Mitchell Boykin, a talented author hailing from Rayville, Louisiana, and raised in Chicago, Illinois, is set to release her highly anticipated debut novel, "The Knowing," on February 20, 2024. This captivating book delves into the realms of magical realism and spiritual folklore, promising readers an enthralling journey through the extraordinary. It tells of darkness and dares you to turn the page and go on.

"The Knowing" follows the life of Cora, a remarkable individual born with a unique gift. From an early age, Cora possesses the ability to discern spirits, harness the powers of both darkness and light, and even heal those in need. Her grandmother, affectionately known as Mi, refers to this extraordinary ability as "The Knowing."

Throughout the novel, Cora grapples with the weight of her gift, viewing it as both a prophetic blessing and a curse. However, her world takes an unexpected turn when Fannie, a desperate and wounded soul, arrives at her doorstep. Fannie believes she has been chosen as the vessel for a forthcoming savior, and Cora's healer's compulsion drives her to aid Fannie, despite the risks involved.

As the story unfolds, readers will be captivated by the intricate bond between Cora and Clyde. Bound by an unbreakable contract, their fates become intertwined, leading to a gripping conflict where the very existence of each hangs in the balance. Will Clyde fulfill his destined mission, or will he choose self-preservation in the face of an impending internal conflict. The apex of this conflict will determine whose purpose will be fulfilled.

Drawing upon her own experiences and a deep understanding of human emotions, Carolyn Mitchell Boykin weaves a tale that explores the complexities of love, sacrifice, and the struggle between destiny and personal desires. With her master's degree in fiction writing from Columbia College Chicago, Boykin's literary prowess shines through in "The Knowing."

"The Knowing" is a must-read for fans of magical realism and those seeking a thought-provoking narrative that seamlessly blends the supernatural with the human experience. Prepare to be transported into a world where spirits roam, and the line between darkness and light blurs.

About Carolyn Mitchell Boykin:

Carolyn Mitchell Boykin is an accomplished author and educator, with a passion for storytelling that began in her early years. Raised in Chicago, she embarked on a journey that led her to become a dedicated teacher and implement an enrichment program for underserved children. Carolyn's love for literature and her experiences in life have culminated in her debut novel, "The Knowing," which promises to captivate readers with its magical realism and spiritual folklore admonishes her readers, "Make room for me on the shelf. I'm best read with the lights on. And when you're done, eyes wide, mouth open, hand over heart, I hope you eagerly anticipate the chance to be scared with me again!"

