Italian designers are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship, attention to detail, and innovative designs. They often blend traditional elegance with modern aesthetics, creating timeless and stylish pieces across various fields such as fashion and design.

His passion for fashion was born from an early age, his biggest dream is to establish himself worldwide by being recognised for his simple but impactfus style, his clothes have participated in several international fashion shows between Monaco and Rome

Here are some dresses from the collection and soon the new capsule collection 2024 will be available in collaboration with Francesco one of the most talented Creative Director in Italy.

French Jungle

Exclusively asymmetrical cut bodice

Made of ribbed cotton fabric with imping bamboo jungle pattern lame inserts, open lacing.

High fashion embroidered tulle skirt in beads and ruffles in aurora boreal organza.

The shoulder strap and organza are embellished with roses and flowers relaised by hand with important workmanship in feathers with the very delicate shades of pink in contrast to the strong colours of the ramage.



Price $1200

The royal

Pleated mermaid dress in champagne nuance duchess.

Line structured by internal slats.



To complete the wide train a taffeta band adorned with ramage embroidered in two-colour satin flat sequins. The heart of the flowers is fixed in the centre to give a tremblant effect during the stride.



Price $1100

Eve of the Pearls

Mermaid dress with pure silk organza overskirt, nude effect cuts.

Skirt operated in pearls and ribbons that make up a ramage.

A gold-knitted snake engirses the back.



Price $1250

Spring kisses

3D lace encrustation dress embroidered with Swarovski and beaded.



Half-wheeled skirt and tulle petticoats. Steed bodice made of nude effect illusion tulle. Delicate hand-held lace encrustation on a peach fuzz tulle base from embroidery.



Price $3000

Amazon among the roses

A dress with essential lines, the silk headband strap supports the wide tulle skirt.

Leather leg of leather with a Medici lily theme tribute to the chisels of Renaissance armour.

Finish the decollete with an organza rose with a handcrafted quality working centre.

Price $1200

