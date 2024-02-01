Margo Neil Pictures Secures Worldwide Distribution Deal For “Saint Nick” With California Pictures

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Los Angeles, CA - January 31, 2024 - Margo Neil Pictures proudly announces the signing of a worldwide distribution deal for its newest feature film, "Saint Nick," with California Pictures. This landmark agreement brings the heartwarming Christmas comedy to audiences around the globe, just in time for the holiday season.

Directed by Justin Knodel and produced by Chris Levine, "Saint Nick" stars Chris Levine, Alex Lizzul, and Rachel Alig in a tale that captures the essence of family, humor, and the magic of Christmas. The film follows the story of a single mother faced with an unexpected dilemma when her business trip clashes with her son Trevor's holiday plans. Enter her unlikely savior: her down-and-out brother Nick, portrayed by Chris Levine, who embarks on a journey of redemption and discovery.





Featuring Alex Lizzul in his debut role, alongside seasoned actors Chris Levine and Rachel Alig, "Saint Nick" promises to deliver laughter, warmth, and a dash of holiday cheer. Director Justin Knodel, in his directorial debut, lends his creative vision to the project, crafting a film that is as heartfelt as it is hilarious.

Behind the scenes, "Saint Nick" was more than just a production; it was a passionate,

family-driven endeavor. With a small yet dedicated crew, the filmmaking experience was marked by camaraderie and a shared commitment to bringing this heartwarming story to life.





Commenting on the film, Chris Levine remarked, "This isn't your run-of-the-mill Lifetime Christmas movie. 'Saint Nick' is a throwback to classics like 'Christmas Vacation' and 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' - a nostalgic comedy with heart that's a little edgy and a really fun watch."

The excitement doesn't end there. "Saint Nick" is set to make an appearance at Cannes this May to secure international sales, followed by a domestic release this holiday season.

Audiences can anticipate a potential limited theatrical run alongside traditional streaming platform releases, with a red carpet premiere closer to the film's launch date.





