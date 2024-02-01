Simple Methods To Tighten The Face Skin

(MENAFN- GetNews) There are two proteins that help to keep the skin tight, smooth and free of wrinkles and those essential proteins are elastin and collagen. Due to some factors like sun damage, aging, and airborne toxin exposure, these proteins break down. This leads to the loosening and sagging of the skin around your neck, face, and chest. A question like how to tighten face skin can be addressed in the following ways.

Healthy eating habits

Healthy eating is one of the great options for tightening facial skin. You should add a lot of antioxidant-rich foods in your meals. With the utilization of these foods, your body will remove free radicals and help in tightening the collagen. For this purpose, you should eat fruits like Avocado, grapes, passion fruit and honey. You should avoid having sodas, extra salt, fried food items and consumption of alcohol.

Applying face creams

Another good option is applying a skin-firming cream. According to skin specialists, a skin-firming cream having chrysin, wakame seaweed, and keratin, is helpful in making your skin tight. A cream having vitamin E is utilized to hydrate the skin cells and make the skin wrinkle-free.

Exercise for the face

If someone is looking for methods for how to tighten face skin, one solution that comes first to everyone's mind is facial exercises. There are various exercises for the face to tighten the skin. If you have a double chin, try to tilt your head backward and the mouth should be closed at that time. Do it several times by looking at the ceiling. Try to repeat the exercises for hundreds of time to have tighter and wrinkle-free skin.

Using a facial mask

There are a large number of facial masks that you can make at home and they provide an excellent outcome in regards to the face skin tightening. A banana face mask is a great option for skin tightening . For the preparation of this mask, you have to take a mashed banana, olive oil, and honey. Mix them well and apply the mask on your face and neck. This needs to be washed off with cool water after some time. Another face mask option is castor oil face pack. You can prepare this face pack by mixing two tablespoons of castor oil with lemon juice or lavender oil. For the skin tightening treatment, you have to massage this pack in upward circular motion on the neck and face. You have to wash it with lukewarm water first and then rinse it with cool water. These face masks can enhance the elastin and collagen and, in this way, help in the tightening of the skin.

