Advantages Of Three Waves Diode Laser And Treatment Process

(MENAFN- GetNews) The results vary from person to person but can last months to several years depending on maintenance. Laser hair removal may remove or greatly lessen the hair on your treated area.

Laser hair removal is a procedure to remove unwanted hair using heat to damage the hair follicle. It's a relatively fast process. When done by a trusted technician, it can guarantee long-term results with minimum side effects. It works best on those with contrasting skin and hair colors, for example, light skin and dark hair. It's important to keep treated areas out of the sun and away from indoor tanning equipment.

If you are dark skin, recommend the three waves diode laser for you. The reason as follows:

Advantages of a three

waves diode laser

hair removal machine:

It combines 3 different

wavelengths (808nm+755nm+1064nm) into a

single hand‐piece, which simultaneously works in different depth of hair follicle to achieve better efficacy and ensure the safes &comprehensive hair removal treatment;

Why mixed wavelength?

755nm wavelength special for light hair on white skin;

808nm wavelength for all skin type and hair color;

1064nm wavelength for black hair removal;

All kind of hair removal on body (hair on face, around lip area, beard,

underarm, hair on arms, legs, bikini area etc)

Treatment process:

1. Inquiry the patient whether she have any contraindications or not ;

2. shave the hair completely and clean the skin ;

3. circle treatment area with a white pencil and daub some cooling gel on the treatment area;

4. Choose fast model for large size treatment ,use this mode,you just need to adjust the energy and remove the handle on the skin fastly; choose normal model for small size treatment,use this mode, you can adjust the energy, pulse width ,cooling level according , and do a treatment one place by one place .

5. Make 2- 3 shots for testing on the treatment skin , then observe the treatment skin for 5 – 10 minutes . according the test to choose the best parameter for patient; then do a treatment place by place (the tip should touch the skin with a point force,during treatment);

6. After the treatment , remove the cooling gel and clean the skin;

7. cool the treatment skin with ice gently

