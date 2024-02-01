US Glove Supply Achieves FDA 510K Clearance For Groundbreaking Chemotherapy And Fentanyl Resistant Nitrile Gloves

(MENAFN- GetNews)





BUFFALO, NY - Jan 31, 2024

-

US Glove Supply, the trailblazing leader in domestic glove manufacturing, proudly announces a major

milestone with the receipt of FDA 510K clearance for its cutting-edge nitrile gloves. These gloves are not

only resistant to chemotherapy drugs but also provide unparalleled protection against fentanyl exposure,

setting a new standard for safety in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.



Key Features of US Glove Supply's FDA 510K Cleared Nitrile Gloves:

●

Chemotherapy Resistant:

The FDA clearance underscores the gloves' exceptional resistance to

a wide range of chemotherapy drugs. This certification assures healthcare professionals of the

gloves' efficacy in protecting against hazardous substances commonly encountered in medical

settings.



●

Fentanyl Protection:

In an era where the opioid crisis demands heightened safety measures,

US Glove Supply's gloves stand out as a reliable defense against fentanyl exposure. The gloves

offer an additional layer of protection for law enforcement, healthcare providers, and other professionals at risk of accidental contact with this potent synthetic opioid.



●

Quality Superior to Imports:

US Glove Supply takes pride in producing gloves that surpass the

quality of those imported from Southeast Asia. The FDA clearance further validates the

company's commitment to delivering gloves that meet and exceed industry standards. As among the first companies in the U.S. to achieve this clearance for chemotherapy and fentanyl

resistance, US Glove Supply reinforces its dedication to providing top-notch protective solutions.

The company's commitment is to deliver gloves that meet and exceed industry standards. As among

the first companies in the U.S. to achieve this clearance for chemotherapy and fentanyl

resistance, US Glove Supply reinforces its dedication to providing top-notch protective solutions.



Leon Freddy, co-founder of US Glove Supply, commented on the significance of this achievement:

"Receiving FDA 510K clearance for our nitrile gloves is a testament to our relentless pursuit of

excellence. We are not only meeting but exceeding the stringent requirements set by regulatory bodies.

Our gloves not only prioritize safety in medical and pharmaceutical environments but also contribute to

reducing reliance on imported products of questionable quality."



US Glove Supply invites professionals in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and law enforcement sectors to

experience the superior quality and protection offered by its FDA 510K cleared nitrile gloves.



For more information on US Glove Supply's advanced glove solutions and to inquire about procurement, please visit the company website.

please visit

.



About US Glove Supply



US Glove Supply is a visionary force in the domestic glove manufacturing industry, committed to

delivering innovative and high-quality solutions. With a focus on safety, reliability, and self-sufficiency, the

company is dedicated to providing gloves that exceed industry standards and contribute to a safer and

more secure future.

Media Contact

Company Name: US Glove Supply

Contact Person: Rose Robbins (Partner Relations)

Country: United States

Website:

