New Music Single “Lenguas” Ignites The Hip-Hop Scene With Latin Heat

Los Angeles, CA - In a bold move that intertwines the pulsating rhythms of Latin music with the raw energy of hip-hop, January 31st marks the release of“Lenguas ,” a dynamic new single from Tek tha Supah Latin featuring Destruct, Jon?Doe, and DJ Luman. Produced by

Click Tha Supah LAtin , this track is set to make waves across all major streaming platforms, showcasing a unique blend of cultural pride and lyrical mastery that challenges the status quo of the genre. The music single promises to be a celebration of Latin heritage within the vibrant tapestry of hip-hop.

Tek tha Supah LAtin , a Peruvian-American artist hailing from Los Angeles and now based in Phoenix, is the driving force behind“Lenguas.” As the son of West Coast beatbox innovator Click Tha Supah Latin, Tek has been groomed since childhood to bring originality and excellence to his craft. With notable collaborations and international tours under his belt, Tek continues to make his mark on the music world, now adding the impactful“Lenguas” to his repertoire. Destruct, with an impressive 32 studio albums and a multifaceted career spanning music production and film, brings seasoned artistry to the project. Meanwhile, Jon?Doe, also known as Tom, offers a raw and authentic perspective that resonates with listeners on a personal level.







The production prowess of Click Tha Supah LAtin is evident in“Lenguas.” A legend in the beatboxing realm and a father figure in the industry, Click has transitioned his talents into running a successful sound and event company in the competitive Los Angeles market. His influence is palpable in the track's beats, which serve as the backbone for the single's vibrant and defiant spirit.

“Lenguas” is a testament to the power of self-expression and the importance of cultural identity in music. The track narrates the collective journey of Latin artists striving for recognition, battling stereotypes, and honoring their diverse backgrounds. It's a call to arms for respect and unity, with each verse delivering a punch of authenticity and a challenge to the norms of the hip-hop landscape.“Lenguas” is not just a song; it's a movement that redefines the essence of being a formidable force in music.

As“Lenguas” readies for its release, the anticipation builds for what is set to be a groundbreaking moment for Latin influence in hip-hop. Audiences are invited to experience the electrifying collaboration of Tek tha Supah Latin, Destruct, Jon Doe, and DJ Luman, as they deliver a performance that is as thought-provoking as it is rhythmically irresistible. Prepare to be captivated by“Lenguas,” a single that promises to resonate with fans and critics alike, and solidify its place in the annals of music history.

