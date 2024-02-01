LIC To Kick Off FIA World Endurance Championship With Qatar 1812 Km

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) will host the opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship this spring, aptly named Qatar 1812 km, as part of the first ever Lusail Speed Festival.

Two additional races - the Lusail Classic Endurance Race and the Qatar Touring Car Championship - will complete the line up on a packed weekend of high-octane action, which runs from February 29 to March 2.

Qatar 1812 km - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship

The distance of the main race, 1812 km, is inspired by Qatar's National Day, a celebration of the country's national pride. The FIA World Endurance Championship season-opener will see multiple cars racing simultaneously across two categories (Hypercar and LMGT3) for under 10 hours.

Now entering its 12th year, the WEC is the world's premier international sportscar championship featuring eight races across the globe in four continents (Italy, Belgium, France, Brazil, USA, Japan and Bahrain). Round four of the WEC is the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans.

What does the WEC grid look like?

Taking to the track will be a record breaking 19 Hypercars and 18 LMGT3 entries. Fourteen manufacturers including Aston Martin, BMW, Corvette, Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche make up the 2024 grid plus the world's best racing drivers.

Nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi will also be delighting fans at LIC by swapping two wheels for four, having made a strong debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last season. The Italian motorsport legend attended the official WEC rookie test last November, where he tested the Oreca 07 Gibson LMP2 car. This season, however, he will drive the BMW M4 GT3 in the WEC's all-new LMGT3 category, making him the first MotoGP World Champion to compete in a full WEC season. Other big names include former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button who will drive a Porsche for Hertz Team JOTA.

How does racing break down across the three-day weekend?

Friday, February 29

- Free practice for all teams racing in the Qatar 1812 km - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Saturday, March 1

- Qualifying takes place for the 37 cars competing in the Qatar 1812 km - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship.

- As part of the high-octane WEC action, Lusail Speed Festival will also play host to the special one-off Lusail Classic Endurance Race and round one of the Qatar Touring Car Championship on Saturday afternoon

Sunday, March 2

- WEC's thrilling final race will take place across almost ten hours of racing!

What is the Lusail Classic Race?

Set to capture the essence of one of the most iconic and celebrated periods in the history of the World Endurance Championship, the 60-minute Lusail Classic Endurance Race will feature 24 veteran drivers from across Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Lichtenstein, Portugal, Switzerland and the USA, as they echo the great era of prototype and GT racing from 1966 to the early 1980s.

A host of veteran racing talent will line up on the grid including Germany's Ralf Kelleners, winner of the 1996 Le Mans 24h in GT and France's Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, who will be racing in a Chevron B19.

What else is going on during race weekend?

With its carnival atmosphere, including a stunning fireworks display, the FIA World Endurance Championship weekend promises something for all the family and the first 4,000 spectators to enter LIC will have paddock access across all three days. Friday will see a pitlane walk and autograph session take place, where fans can get even closer to their driving heroes.

What is the Lusail Speed Festival?

Lusail Speed Festival, taking place at Lusail International Circuit, is bringing together two back-to-back weekends of world-class motorsport for the first time ever: Qatar 1812 km - 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar across February 29 to March 2 and March 8-10.

Ticketing Information

Tickets for the Lusail Speed Festival including access to Qatar 1812 km 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship and 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar cost QR200.